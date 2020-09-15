September Sports Calendar Perhaps the Greatest in History

A clear difference will be seen immediately this September. For sports fans and gamblers, it may as well be Christmas. All of the major sports will be going on at the same time and you can visit BestOnlineSportsbooks.info for all your gambling needs. On many September days, sports will have combined events going. Simultaneously gamblers will get their online betting Jones-like never before in history. COVID-19 made for several miserable months. Sports was the one distraction that could have eased some of the pain. But it too had to pause. September more than makes up for that. Now let’s take a look at the ultimate buffet.

Kentucky Derby Set for Saturday, September 5

Above all the Kentucky Derby is the biggest horse race of the year. Usually held on the first Saturday of May it draws massive sports betting handle. Owners, trainers, and jockeys all agree this is the one race they want most of all. Correspondingly a career can be made with a win at Churchill Downs. NBC will televise “The Run for the Roses” on September 5 at noon ET.

US Open Tennis Runs August 31 through September 13

Sarena Williams is the biggest name in women’s or men’s tennis. She also has a dominant record at the US Open with six total wins. However, her last title there was in 2014. Williams has lost the final the past two years. At age 38 her best days are behind her but she will still be the top choice of the wagering public. To be exact Williams is the ultimate name brand athlete. Three-time men’s champion Novak Djokovic is the heavy favorite on the men’s side. ESPN, ESPN2, and Tennis Channel will offer daily coverage.

US Open Golf Takes Place September 17-20

In like manner to Williams is Tiger Woods the marquee man of golf. Woods can’t play a full schedule due to injuries. But he makes major tournament appearances. Normally the US Open is played in June. In view of COVID-19, this year’s US Open will be played AFTER the FedEx Cup championship. Not that any players will care. Winning a major is a career thrill under any circumstances. Overall, Dustin Johnson has the hot hand in golf and will be a strong favorite. Johnson is the world’s top-ranked player. Brooks Koepka on this event in 2017 and 2018. NBC and Golf Channel will televise.

National Football League Kicks Off September 10

At the onset of the NFL season is a playoff rematch between the Chiefs and Texans. Kansas City will honor its Super Bowl triumph from last year. Of course, Houston will never live down blowing a 24-0 2nd quarter lead at Arrowhead in the 2019 AFC Playoffs. NBC will televise this Betting on NFL lid-lifter. FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network will offer games each week through the end of December. Kansas City faces a steep challenge for 2020. To illuminate the 2004 Patriots were the last repeat champion.

College Football Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend

It is true that the Big Ten and Pac 12 opted out of fall action. SEC, ACC, Big 12, and some Group of Five conferences will press forward. What is most interesting is that the 2020 schedules are more attractive. In comparison, there are far fewer non-conference cupcakes. Instead, we get nearly exclusive intraconference matchups this season. Fans are the big winners. Even if they have to watch their schools on TV. CBS, FOX, ABC, and the ESPN family of networks have you covered. Naturally, Alabama and Clemson are the national championship favorites.

National Basketball Association Playoffs All Month Long

On the whole, no league has been more politically volatile than the NBA. Players and owners agreed to press on after a couple of civil unrest boycott days at the end of August. On the hardwood, the Lakers and Clippers remain the Betting on basketball favorites in the West. Ironically the Battle of LA would take place at the Orlando Bubble. Meanwhile, the Bucks remain favorites in the East. NBA playoffs are traditionally chalky. ESPN, ABC, and TNT will provide daily coverage.

National Hockey League Playoffs All Month as Well

Counter to the Association, the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are wildly unpredictable. August was a great demonstration of that. 12-seeds Chicago and Montreal both advanced. Upstart Dallas has been the long-term surprise. Otherwise, the Islanders have been a thorn in the side of higher-ranked teams too. Even non-hockey fans concede the NHL Playoffs are the most exciting of all. In this year unlike any other, a wild Stanley Cup finish wouldn’t surprise. NBC and NBCSN bring you the action.

Major League Baseball Stretch Drive

Cause by the 60-game schedule are fans taking a liking to 2020 MLB action. More playoff teams will add to the intrigue. In fact, there will be a total of eight postseason bids in each league. Yankees and Dodgers tickets are aplenty with the betting community. Following this season is the question of a new normal for MLB. To show there could be more playoffs and fewer games than the standard 162. More emphatically fans are responding with better TV ratings in 2020. MLB’s new way to play is a home run. FOX, FOX Sports, ESPN, and TBS bring you daily baseball!

NASCAR Playoffs Roar to Life

Fashion how NASCAR was an early leader in showing COVID-19 sports could work. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin are tearing up tracks. Equally important are a host of capable contenders such as Kyle “Rowdy” Busch. NBC and NBCSN will have coverage of the playoffs.

Ultimate Fighting Championship Continues its Fearless Lead

As a consequence of the dynamic leadership of Dana White did the UFC win praise. The UFC President wouldn’t relent on his pursuit of fight events. Accordingly, the UFC has won a lot of converts. White was a pioneer while most of the other sports covered at the start. New fans have appreciated the raw nature of this sport. UFC action is on ESPN, ESPN+, and pay per view.