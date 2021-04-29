Useful Tips for Selling Your Historic Home

Old homes are like wines that have aged gracefully. They have a lot of historic charm, and every corner tells a story. Selling an old house might be more challenging than selling a modern one. Understandably, some home buyers prefer a more updated home than a vintage property that will possibly cost more in terms of renovation. If you plan to put up your historic home in the market, here are some things to guide you during the home selling process.

Work with an experienced real estate agent

It is crucial that you find an agent that understands the beauty of old homes. Do your research early on and ask the agent questions such as how long they’ve been selling old houses, their success rate, and marketing strategy. Watch out for red flags during the interview, and never settle with an agent that does not have your home’s best interest at heart. If they seem distracted or significantly nonchalant, consider finding another one. Remember that your real estate agent will be your partner during this entire process, so make sure to exert every effort in finding the right one for you.

With the help of your agent, determine the price of your home. While it is recommended that you price it competitively, there’s a chance that it will only sell based on its current value on the housing market. That’s why you must find a real estate agent who will go beyond the conventional market analysis and will exhaust every resource so that you can sell it for a considerable price.

Avoid modern renovations, but make current updates

Historic homes are remnants of the past, and understandably there will be some restorations that need to be done. While it might be tempting to go with trending fixtures and modern renovations, remember that your home’s quirky architectural characteristics are the details that set your home apart from others. The stained-glass windows, distinctive fireplace, and intricate crown moldings are some of the features that make your home unique and interesting.

If you plan to make renovations, focus on the areas that need necessary improvements. Check the plumbing and heating systems and replace them if necessary. Change broken fixtures, repair your broken roof, secure electrical outlets, and fix damaged pipes. Some home buyers are attracted to updated kitchens with fully operational and high-end appliances, while others prefer a refurbished minimalist bathroom. Inspect every area of your home and make sure that all your furniture is functional. Like with your real estate agent, you need to hire a contractor that knows the importance of preserving the character of an old home. You can ask your family, friends, or agent for referrals. Remember that your historic home is already full of personality, so your renovations should be focused on enhancing them.

Add a modern touch and boost your curbside appeal

While your vintage cabinets might be appealing to some buyers, replacing your old tattered sofa with a modern one might increase your home’s value. Source pieces that will complement the style of your historic home. The goal is for your home to be a comfortable haven for potential buyers and not turn it into an antique store. Ask your agent or even contractor for furnishing recommendations. You need to find the balance between contemporary and vintage style so make sure that you do not go overboard with your furnishings.

Another strategy to increase your home value is to improve the exterior appeal. The first impression starts the moment potential buyers step in your curbside. Your home’s aesthetic exterior also plays a vital role in attracting home buyers, so you should work on your curbside appeal as well. It can be as simple as tending to your overgrown bushes, repainting your front door, upgrading your mailbox, fixing your driveway, or updating your garden; just make sure that you do not go overboard by placing something in your front yard that does not suit the style of your historic home.

Research your home’s history

While knowing your home’s history might not necessarily increase its value, this information could possibly entice potential buyers. Research the details of your historic home by searching census data, property records, newspaper archives, or even online articles. Ensure that your sources are reliable and never offer second-hand guesses to your buyers. Talk to your elderly relatives or neighbors as some of them may have some valuable information on your home. Use this information when marketing your home, and be prepared to provide your buyers the necessary documents from your research.

Aside from your home’s history, you should also know if there are any preservation restrictions by checking your local state and national register. These ordinances might restrict potential buyers from future renovations, so ensure that this information is always disclosed during the selling process.

Get rid of any clutter

Before listing your house in the market, make sure that you remove the clutter and consider rearranging your furniture to allow ease of movement for potential buyers. Minimize the visual noise such as too many old frames and photographs, unorganized bookshelves, outdated window drapes, and unnecessary cutlery. Consider hiring a professional cleaner if you are unable to clean everything yourself. It is vital that you clean every room, including your attic and basement, and remember that your home does not need to be sparkly clean; it just has to be free from unwanted dust and dirt.

Make sure also to clean the gutters and inspect your home for pests. Even if your house was built with a strong foundation, there is a chance that there might be existing termite damage that is threatening its architectural structure. Consider getting assistance from professional experts such as Pest Ex Pest Management to ensure that your home is termite-free.

An old home deserves to be treated with the same respect that we give to our elderly loved ones. We must take care of it properly and preserve its historical character so that others can appreciate and love it as much as we do.