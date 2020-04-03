Selena Gomez Spotted In LA Makeup-Free

With most Californians being confided in their homes due to coronavirus pandemic, Selena Gomez has been a responsible citizen with laying low and keeping in touch only via social media. However, on Wednesday the 27-year old pop star was spotted leaving a facility, make-up free, in a casual tank top, sweatpants and sneakers.

She did not have a protective mask or gloves, so she held a jacket close to her face. Selena often shares her favorite books, movies, TV and podcast selections on social media while trying to kill time during self-isolation. Among her top picks are “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, and “The Morning Show” on AppleTV+. The singer is also donating some of the proceeds from her tour merchandise towards the fight against COVID-19.

“Trying to take a cute/serious pic of me cooking but then felt embarrassed so I’m using the candid where I look so happy but I really feel kinda cheesy” she captioned the photos.

