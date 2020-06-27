5 Tips For Selecting The Perfect Office Furniture in 2020

Finally, it seems that everything is ready to move to your new office, all thanks to the constant flow of work and your loyal customers. This is a time to remember for any job and the result of many efforts. So you want everything to be perfect.

While choosing a business space is one of the most important decisions in your growth phase, the headaches don’t stop there. You still have a key job ahead of you, choosing the furniture that goes with your office space.

After visiting endless specialty stores, reading hundreds of magazines, and even surfing the Internet looking for the right choice, you certainly don’t understand. What is clear is that choosing the right furniture is not as simple as you imagine.

You have to make a good decision to start because you will probably be in your office from 9 to 5, at least five days a week. Choosing the wrong chair or table can be a disaster. Also, the budget should be taken into account, because quality often comes at a price; achieving balance is quite a challenge.

All office components promote productivity. Lighting, space, decoration and ventilation are very important. However, it turned out that office furniture is such a transcendental element that it can ultimately favor or influence the worker in performing his tasks.

Here’s tips to help you choose:

1.Set priorities

Depending on the activity performed in the company, the ideal would be to set priorities for decision making before investing in it.

Is it a big company? Does the activity involve receiving many people daily? In such a case, perhaps aesthetics should be a priority. A good customer service counter, decorative accessories such as paintings, good lighting and other office accessories will be important to leave a good impression on the public. But there are still more tips for choosing office furniture…

Yes, that table is very nice, but does it fit? Does it fit well into the overall design? Is there enough space to open closets and drawers? Can you easily and comfortably circle the offices?

Analyze very well the type of work that will be done on this furniture. With this, you can choose the functional furniture correctly, but above all the one that takes care of the health, posture and ergonomics of the one who will use them. By the way, they are simple and elegant as part of the company’s flawless image.

And don’t forget the emergency exit: Don’t let furniture block your way because it poses a risk to (and you have to abide by workplace safety laws!).

2. Practicality

If it is a small company or where an activity is performed that does not require public attention, we must not neglect the decoration, because working in a pleasant space is always important, but in this case the priority may be to focus on investing in good office chairs, large tables and everything that makes the worker feel comfortable.

Then we have to remind ourselves that I have to focus first on practicality and then on aesthetic elements. Both are important, but functional and practical furniture is better.

Here are the questions to ask yourself: Is there enough space on your desk to store files? Can your furniture be adapted to different functions? Is there enough legroom? Normal or standing table? Is furniture easy to maintain?

Buying beautiful, very large furniture for a small space is not appropriate. For this reason, it is best to buy from specialty stores for this type of furniture, such as prodigyfurniture.com.au, because otherwise, you will hardly fit everything perfectly.

3. Focus on ergonomics

Believe it or not, furniture can be very beautiful and have poor ergonomics. Some tables are too high or too low; some office chairs are awful for the back. And, oh, that back and neck pain is often caused by poor posture and uneven stools. Investing in ergonomics is good for your productivity.

4. Comfort

We often forget that we will work in that space, on that table, and in those chairs for hours, every day, so invest in comfort, because, like ergonomics, it affects the quality of your work and the quality of your employees.

If you choose spacious and comfortable tables, workers will do their job in spaciousness and ergonomics. Tables 70 cm high, 120 cm wide and 70 cm deep are recommended, preferably with a matte finish to avoid glare in the eyes.

The office desk is probably the most important part of the office, where more hours are spent and more tasks are performed. Given the importance of the desk in the office, your choice becomes something of vital importance, both because of the air you want to give to the office and because of the way you want to establish it.

If the office will have several desks, in addition to unity, you should also look for a picture. For that, there are tables of various designs that can be combined and even assembled, so that each worker has his own space within a unified and harmonious set that enables the sharing of information and saves space.

Choosing good chairs is also necessary. Workers spend most of their time sitting on chairs. That’s why you should choose ergonomic, comfortable, flexible chairs adjustable in height and back, preferably with a padded seat and padded wheels.

Follow a good table and chair with good and appropriate cabinets. These pieces of furniture help maintain order in the offices and keep documents and files in perfect condition. Ideally, cabinets have doors or drawers that cover utensils or books.

5. Don’t forget the budget

It is not an easy task. If you choose wrong, you will spend the budget on the furniture you really want. So keep your budget in mind and try to stay within your limits. Therefore, before you make any decision, weigh your options. And if you prefer, hire an interior designer to help you.

Check the price very well. That is one of the most important factors. Brand assessment, support and warranty, functionality, estimated lifespan, and production materials are aspects that are taken into account when choosing furniture and agreeing to pay a certain price. In most cases, the price is directly related to the quality of the product.

Conclusion:

In general, we spend many hours a day working, so there are two basic aspects: aesthetics and functionality. In other words, working space not only has to look nice to motivate workers to work better, but it also has to be comfortable and functional, which will directly affect the health of those who spend a few hours sitting at a table.