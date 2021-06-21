5 Reasons Why Sedans Are Still The Most Popular Car Body Style

The car industry is one of the largest for a long time, and many popular brands hold that status for decades. Some of the most popular brands are Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Fiat, Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, Hyundai, and Tesla. Also, there are less popular brands, especially in Asia, who are known for vehicles that you can buy for affordable prices, such as Geely, Lada, JAC, and Perodua. If you are interested in buying the most recent sedan from Perodua, visit this site.

When it comes to different, the most popular categories of cars are hatchbacks, SUVs, and sedans. Each one of them has some unique characteristics. For example, hatchbacks are more popular among younger population and those who prefer sports appearance. Also, many drivers choose to modify hatchbacks since they are offering more flexibility.

Some of the most popular models for tuning are Subaru Impreza, Ford Focus, Golf, Mazda 3, Honda Civic, and more. On the other side, the popularity of SUVs is also on the rise. Interestingly, these models became more popular than sedans in many countries. However, sedans remain the most popular class, and we are going to introduce you to some of the main reasons why people prefer this design.

Lots of Space

The common misconception is that you will get more space in the vehicle if you choose to buy the modern versions of SUVs. It is not a rare case that many of these compact cars have less space than many sedans or even hatchbacks. For example, Nissan Juke might seem as big when we look at the exterior, but it has less space for the passengers that are driving behind than many hatchbacks like Golf, Citroen DS 4, Peugeot 308, and more.

On the other side, sedans are known for greater comfort for both drivers and passengers behind. Still, this comfort can be quite different depending on the model. Some of the most popular sedans are German brands Audi, Mercedes, and BMW. Also, Opel Insignia is offering some great features and performances as well, along with Ford Mondeo, Toyota Camry, and more.

Easier Maintenance and Modifications

The fact that this is the most popular category will make it easier for you to find any parts that you need for repair or replacement. However, that depends on the model. For example, if you are from Europe and you are driving some of the most popular sedans there, like WV Passat, Mercedes C Class, BMW 5, Opel Insignia, Fiat Tipo, and more, it won’t be an issue to find parts and proper service in any mechanics’ store.

Besides that, the sedans are easier to keep clean since they are not too high or too low-based. When it comes to modifications, you can play around and have the same flexibility as with hatchbacks, such as BMW M5, Audi S6, Kia Stinger, Dodge Charger, and more.

Excellent Performances

While we can find models in any category with great specs, it is common for sedans to offer greater speed and stability, even when it comes to cheaper models and basic versions. Also, the design provides it with better stability on the road, especially when it comes to aerodynamics. The main reason is that these vehicles are longer and wider in size, which allows them to be more stable at higher speeds. Adding a spoiler on the back will make them even more stable, and attractive as well.

Moreover, most brands choose to put some of their best engines in sedans. Hatchbacks often has less powerful engines since their main purpose is city drive, while sedans are made for driving long distances. You can expect to drive hundreds of thousands I miles without any significant issues. For instance, WV Passat and Audi A6 could easily pass over 300,000 miles without the need to invest a lot in the maintenance. The same is with many models of Toyota, Volvo, and other popular brands.

Convenience

While small cars are the best option for crowded cities since it will always be easier to park them and move in traffic jams, the main issue with SUVs is that most of those models are too wide, and it might get challenging for you to even find a decent parking spot. On the other hand, sedans seem to be a perfect combination of these categories. If you are planning to go on a vacation, a small vehicle like Peugeot 208 or Toyota Yaris can represent a problem since there is a lack of cargo space and not enough room for the passengers behind to feel more comfortable.

SUVs are perfect for distant traveling, but not everyone is interested in buying an additional car if they live in a crowded city. In that matter, the sedan is the best choice since there is a lot of space in the trunk, all of the passengers can enjoy during the trip, and you can still use it in urban areas without any issues.

Wide Selection for Any Preferences

If you are interested in cars that will spend less fuel, you can find a lot of sedans with the same engines that could be found in smaller vehicles. That is especially the case in the European market. For instance, Passat 2.0 TDI is spending only around 5 liters of diesel per 100 km. Besides this model, we have to mention the Insignia 1.6 CDTi, Honda Accord 2.0, and more. On the other side, if you are looking for models that have extraordinary performances and that could compete with sports and luxurious cars, some of the best options are Mercedes AMG 63, Audi A8, Tesla Model S, BMW 7, and more.

Last Words

As you can see, the main reason why sedans are the most popular category is that it offers the flexibility of smaller vehicles, but it shares the performances with popular compact SUVs. Your budget and personal preferences are the most important when it comes to the selection of the right sedan.