The Little Secrets Casinos Don’t Want you to Know

Casinos are very entertaining places to be. Full of interesting sounds, dazzling lights, and all set in an electric atmosphere, they can be hard to resist. But did you know that there are little secrets that casinos don’t want you to know?

From the position of slot machines to the sound effects they use, casinos try to keep their secrets under wraps. However, we have managed to uncover a few of these little secrets, and you might just find them nothing short of intriguing.

Slot Machines Are Located in High Traffic Areas

While you may think that slot machines are randomly placed, there’s a lot more to it than that. Slot machines are typically located in high-traffic areas. They are purposefully located there so that you, the potential customer finds them irresistible.

Slot machines are often placed near entrances. They can also be placed in areas that connect the casino to somewhere else such as a hotel or shopping mall. This method works very well and is used all over the world. It’s likely that you’ll notice this the next time you’re in or near a land-based casino. It’s enticing, isn’t it? This clever trick has had great success all over the world.

There Are Purposefully Few Clocks and Windows

Casinos want you to stay as long as possible. The longer you stay, the more money you spend. It makes perfect sense. The next time you take your chances on the SuperSeven slot machines see how many clocks or windows you can spot. Chances are, you won’t be able to spot many if any at all.

Windows are considered distracting, and clocks tell you how long you have been there. If you knew that you’d been in the casino for at least 2 hours, you might get the urge to go home. This is the last thing that any land-based or online casino wants.

You might notice a clock as you walk in, or when you’re cashing your chips in. However, it’s unlikely you’ll notice a clock anywhere else.

Eye-Catching Animations Are Used on Purpose

The next time you play a game, pay attention to the animations that are being used. The more eye-catching they are, the more likely it is that you’ll keep playing. Animations such as these help you to feel good. They boost your enjoyment and help you to relax. This is exactly what the casinos want, and they are very skilled at encouraging you to feel this way.

Did you know that when you lose a game, you’ll still see some eye-catching animations? Coupled with some interesting sounds and the animations can make you feel as if you just missed out on a big win. One trick that they use is to show you 3 matching symbols and one other matching symbol that’s just a few moves away. Casinos do this on purpose so that you keep playing for as long as possible.

The Sound Effects Are used to Keep You Awake

We now know that eye-catching animations can keep us playing for longer. But did you know that sound effects are used to keep you awake? When you’re playing late at night and probably feeling quite tired, the last thing a casino wants is for you to head to bed. Therefore, they often use a range of sound effects that helps you to stay awake.

Calm, lullaby-like sounds aren’t standard. Lively and exciting sounds that encourage enjoyment are used 99% if not 100% of the time. The more fun you’re having, the more money you’ll spend. It makes perfect business sense.

You Can Be Banned if you Win Big Too Often

If you are lucky enough to win big, you’re probably already thinking about your next big win. However, any player who wins big too often is likely to be banned. Every casino in the world is there to make money, just like any business. However, if you win big 2-3 times, you might make a noticeable dent in their profits.

Casinos would much prefer it if 2-3 people won big as it helps to make them look good. If you win big too many times, you may be asked to leave. This can seem a little unfair, but it’s not an unreasonable way for them to protect their reputation. Try to think of this from the casino’s point of view. You’d much prefer to have 2-3 happy customers than one happy customer. It just makes good business sense.

Maximum Betting Can Pay Off

You could be forgiven for thinking that placing a small bet will give you the same chance as placing a large bet. However, this is not always the case. Many casinos including online ones unlock their bonus features when you place a maximum bet. Extra symbols, money wheels, free poker chips, and free spins can come into play if you risk a little more money. In fact, placing a maximum bet might be the only way you have a chance at winning the biggest jackpot.

If you’re brave enough to try a bit of maximum betting, please note that it’s not guaranteed to work every time.

Some Slots Offer More Frequent but Smaller Wins

Some slot machines work in such a way that they offer you frequent but smaller wins. The more wins you have, the more likely it is that you will stick around and play for longer. What the casino doesn’t want you to know is that they use this tactic to get you to spend more money.

Every time you win, even a small amount, it feels good. Therefore, a slot machine that offers a high “return to player” statistic (frequent wins) is likely to earn quite a bit of cash. This is compared to machines that offer a low RTC.

Always remember to only gamble what you can afford to lose so the game remains a lot of fun. If you can afford it, up your bet, but remember, you’re never guaranteed a win. That’s what makes playing in a casino even more exciting.