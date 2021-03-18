SDC (Swingers Date Club) – Website Review 2021

Swingers Date Club, or SDC, is a popular site that was founded back in 2000. This is one of the best-known and the oldest swinger communities on the internet. It is aimed to be used both for couples and singles. Moreover, SDC provides people interested in this kind of lifestyle and who look for encounters of different types, with a hope that it will get to the group events and partners. Different from similar websites, which focus on a person-to-person approach, SDC focuses on creating parties and events. Members who are looking for public events or request invitations to private parties at homes of other members.

Premium membership accounts can get access to SDC’s travel events, which occur a couple of times per year. All of the events are organized in locations like the French Rivers or Mexico. On these locations, thousands of swingers go and spend some time together. These trips can be booked through the website. Also, you will be provided with some helpful links to travel for every one of these destinations. Users can seek out single partners or coupes by using the site’s search feature. Here, users can be open to whatever their preferences or fetishes. Moreover, they can provide more detail information about the level of comfort or describing detailed preferences.

Key Features

Let us take a look at some of the key features of sdc.com and its pros and cons.

Speed dating allows finding traveling members.

Active community that has blogs, forums, and videos.

Public and private party listings.

SDC-organized events throughout the world.

Detailed information about preferences and openness on each profile.

Pros

Ability to search for public events and private parties

SDC events can serve as swinging-vacations

A detailed breakdown of member’s preference and openness

Cons

No money-back-guarantee feature

No video chats

Navigation through the site requires some time to get used to

Security and Safety

When it comes to the question of safety and security, users can control what amount of, and which photos can be displayed on their account. Moreover, they can create events that can be visited only by people who are invited. Naturally, no real names are listed on the accounts and profiles, and every user must be contacted through the website. Of course, as further as you come with some person, there is a possibility that you are going to learn more about that person or a couple. If you need more information, you need to check out privacy policies.

Members and Messaging

Since SDC is one of the oldest websites for swingers, there are a lot of interesting people and couples that you can meet and many public and private parties you can attend. Moreover, users can find other people through forums and messages. Moreover, you can use invitation requests and instant chat. Registered users can even leave some reviews to the previous SDC private and public events.

The Bottom Line

SDC.com is a website that will have an answer to all of your preferences. Moreover, it would help you connect with people who have the same opinion or level of openness. However, the best thing about this website is that you can be invited to the site’s events, either public or private.