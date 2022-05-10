Can You Scratch Yourself a Win?

Scratch cards have grown in popularity since their birth in the 1970s, by being low in cost, easy to purchase and offering the chance to scratch yourself an instant win. Is it any wonder that millions of people purchase a scratch card every day to try their luck at boosting their bankroll?

It wasn’t until the early 21st century that we saw a big leap in technology, offering players the chance to scratch themselves a win online. The greatest advantage that’s been seen since the birth of the online scratch card is the ease of purchasing. Those that fancy a go on a scratcher or two, now have the option to purchase a card instantly from the comfort of their own home, rather than heading to their nearest kiosk. Not only has the convenience and ease improved, but the gameplay itself has too, with scratch cards being bought to life through visual graphics and sounds. Plus, it’s been known that some sites may reward loyal players with casino offers on Betfair, including a free scratch card, so it’s always worth checking your favourite site’s promotional page and offers from time to time.

With this in mind, let’s explore one of the scratch cards available to players within the online casino lobbies, to see if you can scratch yourself some riches.

Fishin’ Frenzy

From a minimum of 0.10 coins, you could potentially catch yourself a win with this Fishin’ Frenzy themed scratch card. Presented with three separate areas of play, the first game requires you to scratch away the bait boxes to reveal numbers hidden beneath. If two or more numbers match, you’ll win a prize. Onto the second game – there are three panels in which you must scratch. Reveal a fish symbol to win a prize. The final game is the standard YOURS Vs THEIRS match game, where you must try to match your number to the scratch card’s randomly selected number to win a prize. If this wasn’t enough, this scratch card comes with two bonus games – Reel of Fortune and Catch of the Day.

If at any point within gameplay, you reveal a fisherman symbol, you’ll activate the Reel of Fortune bonus game. It’s here that you’ll be guaranteed a prize of either a cash multiplier or entry to the Catch of the Day bonus.

The Catch of the Day bonus game consists of 16 windows, all of which will spin. Spin any fish into play and you’ll be awarded the cash multiplier attached to the fish caught.

If fishing isn’t your thing and you want to know what other scratch cards are available, simply head to your favourite casino site, head to the search bar and type in ‘scratch card’. Doing this will show you what scratchers are available to play within your chosen site. When playing a game for the first time, we always advise you to read the ‘how to’ first, so you have a better understanding of how the game works, what symbols you’re looking out for to bag yourself a win, as well as finding out if there are any bonus features to be discovered within gameplay. But whatever scratch card you decide to play, make sure you have fun!

Pros of playing scratch cards

Cost:

You will find scratch cards at the same prices at all the shops because the shops sell them at static prices. But if you go for online scratch cards, then you may find them at variable prices depending upon the website you choose. You do not have to care much about the cost while playing scratch cards online. You can get them at as low as $0.10 and get the opportunity to win up to $10,000.

Huge payouts:

Odds of winning a huge amount of cash in scratch cards are very high. Suppose if you bought a scratch card worth $0.10 and lost it by chance, then you won’t get bankrupt for losing such a low amount of money. But on the contrary, if you hit a huge jackpot and won a massive sum of money by just investing a little amount, it would be amazing. However, there is no guarantee that you will win such jackpots.

Availability:

Online scratch cards are always accessible on the web. So, you do not have to wait for the weekend to come to enjoy playing scratch cards. Simply download a suitable gaming app on your smartphone and start playing. There is no requirement to visit the corner shop to purchase tickets. You could basically sit at the solace of your home and begin playing on the best internet-based gaming websites. As the technology is getting advanced day by day, we can hope that we are somewhat nearer to the day while playing scratch cards will be simply a question of a couple of clicks.

Cons of playing scratch cards

Addiction:

You do not have to spend so much money to play scratch cards, which is why people attempt to play with them continuously without a pause in the hope to earn a good amount of money. However, this can lead you to addiction, which is not a great thing for a gambler. An addicted gambler can commit serious crimes sometimes. Therefore, you should play scratch cards but limit the amount of time you spend on it to avoid getting addicted to it.

Risk of scams:

Every site that you find on the internet where you can play scratch cards cannot be trusted. Many of them are scams and are meant to steal your money. Scammers can steal your personal information including your bank details and can make illegal transactions using it. If you do not want to fall into such a trap, make sure to do your research before choosing the right gaming site. Consider checking the ratings of the site and read the online reviews to get a better idea about the website.

TO SUM UP

Scratch cards can be fun to play and at the same time you get the chance to generate a good amount of money. You can either buy it from your nearby shop or online websites. But we would suggest you play scratch cards online as the prices are lower and also you get many opportunities to earn huge profits.