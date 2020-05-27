Scott Disick And Sofia Ritchie Split Due To His Closeness To Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick (37) and Sofia Ritchie (21) have split up after nearly three years together, it’s claimed. The pair’s romance had “run its course” and Sofia was reportedly “fed up” with Scott’s behavior.

It’s also claimed that Scott’s closeness to his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children wore Sofia down. He split from Kourtney (41) in 2015 and began dating Sofia in 2017. A source told Page Six: “Kourtney didn’t make it easy for him and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long”.

Scott has battled substance abuse and has struggled to cope with the grief of losing his parents. And it’s claimed his recent behavior contributed to the split.