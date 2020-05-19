Did Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Split Due To His Alcohol And Drug Abuse?

Sofia Richie sparked rumors she has split from Scott as she started spending more time away from him and with her friends. However, it turns out that the 21-year old model is simply giving her 36-year old beau space to deal with his issues. Fans had even become convinced that she was dating one of the guys in her friendship group.

Scott recently had a short stint in a rehab facility but left in less than 24 hours after a photo of him leaked online.

It was originally rumored that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was seeking treatment for alcohol and cocaine abuse.

His lawyer Marty Singer denied saying: “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother [in 2013], followed by the death of his father 3 months later [in 2014], Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility to work on his past traumas. He did not check-in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse”.

Earlier reports started swirling that Sofia contacted Scott’s ex-wife Kourtney, because “she didn’t know what else to do”. As a result, Kardashian gave Disick an ultimatum that required him to go to rehab.