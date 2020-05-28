Scott Disick Celebrates His Birthday With The Kardashians

Scott Disick spent a holiday weekend at the luxurious “Amangiri” resort in Utah with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids: 10-year old Mason, 7-year old Penelope and 5-year old Reign.

After returning Disick, who turned 37 on Tuesday, joined Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and all of their kids for a splashy birthday party. The “Flip It Like Disick” host also showed off the “most over the top” mountain bike he received from Kris Jenner.

Disick’s now-ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, did not attend any get-togethers. Page Six exclusively reported that Disick and Richie broke up after nearly three years together. “Scott had gone back to his old ways, and Sofia got fed up”, the source said.

Reportedly, Scott’s close relationship with ex-wife Kourtney also took a toll on their romance.