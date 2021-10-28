6 Tips to Stay Safe While Playing Bitcoin Casino Games

Staying safe online especially while gambling is a challenging task. Although it is one of the crucial factors, most bitcoin gamblers fall prey to scammers and lose their hard-earned cryptocurrency. Since you attest your personal information like bank information, it is essential to ensure your safety first before indulging in these activities. Although online gambling is one of the riskiest activities online, involving cryptocurrencies like bitcoin is a wise and safe option.

Bitcoin is the safest option when it comes to online gambling because of its high-security nature while conducting transactions. It requires two-step authentication, login credentials, and access to the crypto wallet, to break into your crypto treasure. However, that doesn’t make it hard for users and gamblers to lose their minds and fall prey to scams, and jump into unsafe online environments.

It is easy to get lost on the track if you are a beginner. Although there are countless crypto gambling sites, there are only a few guider sites to take you through the process of crypto gambling. But, BTCGosu is a one-stop-destination for all your crypto gambling concerns. Read more here, if you are new and confused or want to know more.

1. Always use only credible websites

As obvious as it sounds, choosing a credible website is extremely important. There are innumerable websites online for gambling activities and it is no exception for bitcoin gambling as well. But, if you are a beginner it is difficult to determine the credibility of the website that you signup on for. Hence, it is essential to keep looking for trusted and credible sources.

You can look out for peer reviews, feedback, and comments to choose a credible website or search for crypto gambling website reviews to select the one that suits you the best. Although a website’s credibility isn’t synonymous with its potential, it is an indicator of safety and security gamblers can enjoy on the particular site. Many top websites are tested for credibility, so all you need to do is an extra bit of research before signing up on a new website.

2. Look out for phishing sites

Cloning and phishing are two common ways of scamming gamblers. It is nearly impossible to find cloned or phished sites as they look the same as the original website. You have to be careful with the emails you receive after logging in to a particular site. Never disclose your login credentials to anyone.

Hackers try to seek your credentials and information posing as customer support. But, if you are clever enough to identify the threat, you are safe with all that you have. Professional and genuine casino sites will never call or mail you credentials. This is one of the basic things that you must remember. If you notice any strange or bizarre activities or requirements, be quick to report the activity and ensure that your personal data is safe and secure.

3. Use a secure browser

Using a secure browser for gambling online is extremely important as anything else. No matter you surf on your mobile or laptop, a browser is the basic essential to log in to a gambling website. If you aren’t using a credible and secure browser, it means that you are compromising your own information and privacy.

Also, check your privacy settings and ensure you check the cookie status of websites you visit because they collect information like username and password. Also, check if your browser is storing your passwords. If that is the case, your information is vulnerable and you need to be extra careful.

4. Use a secure device

Secure websites and browsers are undoubtedly important. But, secure devices are as significant to avoid negative consequences. Whether it’s your smartphone, computer, or even a laptop, it is important to have a reliable host.

There is a general misconception that personal devices are always safer. But, malware may destroy the safety features of your devices without you even noticing it. It may hack into your device to track or steal passwords or other sensitive information. Hence, make sure you have a secure device.

5. Use strong passwords

Passwords are the significant gateways to your personal and important information. Hence, do not use simple and easily breakable passwords. Use stronger passwords to avoid hammers breaking into your accounts easily. Ensure you use difficult passwords for all your banking transactions, bitcoin transactions, and even your crypto gambling websites.

Avoid using your names, your dear ones’ names, phone numbers, or mail ids. Anything and everything that is associated with you shouldn’t be used in passwords because those are highly identifiable by hackers. While signing into a casino website choose a password that is safe, strong, and exclusive.

Generally, a strong password is described as one that has lower case letters, numbers, special cases, and upper case letters. Use all these symbols in your password and don’t save them on your phone. Keep changing your passwords frequently but not too often that you forget them. Also, try locking all your associated apps and mobile phone as well so that no one enters into your applications or websites without authorization. It may lead to information loss or any glitch that may turn out to be a personal loss for you.

6. Use credible crypto exchange wallets

If you are new to crypto gambling, there are a lot of things that you need to learn before jumping into these deep waters. Ensure that you do your part of thorough research before starting digital transactions. Always opt for credible crypto exchange wallets. Crypto wallets like Coin base or Binance are considered credible and secure.

It is important to choose a credible wallet and link the credible wallet for your crypto gambling activities that cannot be easily broken into. Although popular crypto wallets have a two-step authentication process, locking them places you in a better position.

Conclusion

Conventional casinos, as well as crypto casinos, vary as per their authenticity, credibility, and reliability. In general, however, crypto casinos are considered safer as compared to conventional casinos because of the nature of crypto transactions. Personal or bank information is not disclosed in the case of crypto transactions. Still, it becomes essential to ensure and take all safety measures to avoid being conned, scammed, or cheated.