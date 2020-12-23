11 Tips for Safe Holiday Decorating in 2020

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Nothing beats the holiday season that everyone loves to take part in. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or all three, the holiday spirit is certainly alive and exciting! It is so easy to get caught up in all of the festivities, buying all the food, contacting family members to coordinate dates, and, of course, decorating the house to get it ready for the holidays. With this in mind, there are a few safety measures you need to keep in mind when transforming your house to be filled with the glitz and glam of the season.

Believe it or not, putting up holiday decorations can be a very hazardous operation and has been responsible for thousands of injuries in the past. Mishaps with falls, cuts, and back strains can send people to the ER in no time, which is something nobody wants over the festive period. To ensure a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season for all to enjoy, here are some tips to keep in mind as you deck out your house.

1. Make sure your roof is in good condition

When it comes to putting up outdoor fairy lights that can be seen from the end of the street, a sturdy foundation is needed to make sure you are accessing all angles of the outside of your house safely and securely. This, of course, includes your roof. Nobody wants to get up and stand on a shaky or unstable roof that has missing or lose shingles. That’s why it is important to make sure your roofing is up to scratch and is solid enough to support you as you secure your lights in place. You can visit greenpointroofing.com for more information.

2. Keep Christmas trees away from heat sources

Make sure to place your tree far away from fireplaces and heaters as live trees are highly flammable due to their needles and sap. It’s also a good idea to keep a fire extinguisher handy just as an extra safety precaution.

3. Keep your tree hydrated

Another precaution to take when it comes to keeping your tree safe from catching fire is to keep it hydrated, as a dried-out tree can catch fire a lot quicker than one that has been properly watered over time. Regularly check the water level every day to make sure it is at the appropriate hydration level. Opting for a green tree is a great place to start when trying to keep it from drying out so quickly.

4. Fake it!

Buying an artificial tree could be safer if you are concerned about it catching on fire too easily. Just make sure that it is labeled “fire-resistant” before you buy it, as these ones are a lot less susceptible to catching on fire.

5. Avoid burning wrapping paper in a fireplace

This may seem like a very obvious one, but you would be surprised at the number of people who would prefer to burn leftover wrapping paper in their fireplace, then simply throw it out or recycle it for next year. Burning it in your fireplace is not a good idea at all as paper catches fire very quickly and can cause flash fires. The best way to make use of your leftover wrapping paper is to keep it yo save you having to buy even more next year!

6. Teamwork is dreamwork

It can be a difficult job stringing lights and decorations that are above normal reach, so make sure to use a proper, stable ladder with someone supporting the base for extra safety. Working as a team also gets the job done a lot quicker and eliminates the chances of increased accidents from occurring. It is also a super fun activity to get your nearest and dearest together to get excited for the start of the festive season.

7. Double-check your lights for extra safety

One of the most important safety precautions you can take when putting up decorations is to replace any lights that have frayed wires, broken sockets, and loose connections. Leaving them unattended can result in unwanted hazardous situations that can cause accidental injury.

8. Power down

Make it a habit to turn off all of the lights at the end of the day before going to bed or just when you’re about to leave the house. This can eliminate the chance of a short which could be the cause of an electrical fire. Taking simple steps and actions like switching off a light switch can prove to be a very effective way to protect your home from potential danger.

9. Eliminate the chance of electrical cord damage

Damaged electrical cords can be very hazardous to leave lying around your home, as they can lead to sparks, which can then lead to an electrical fire. They can also cause electrocution, which is especially dangerous if there are young children in the house. An effective way to eliminate the chance of damaged electrical cords is by not mounting lights in a way that may damage them. For example, avoid using nails or tacks, and try using hooks or insulated staples instead.

10. Keep candle secured

Who doesn’t love a good scented candle that fills your home with the smell of festive bliss. If you are lighting a number of candles during this time, then make sure to keep them secured on a sturdy base to prevent them from tipping over. Keep them out of the reach of young children and try not to leave them unattended for too long.

11. Invest in unbreakable ornaments

Another simple way to make sure your decorating can be as safe as possible is to invest in unbreakable ornaments. Children can get overly excited when decorating a Christmas tree and accidents may happen where ornaments are dropped on the floor. This can be very dangerous if they are made out of glass or other fragile material, as the shards left in the area can cause injury. Plastic ornaments are easily available on the market in a range of colors and designs, and are a much safer option to go for.