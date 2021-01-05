RV Camping vs. Tent Camping: Which One is for You – 2021 Review

Camping is one of the most admired outdoor activities. It offers a wide variety of benefits to your mental and physical health. Going to campgrounds and exposure to greeneries helps you destress and handle your emotions properly. Furthermore, being away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan is beneficial for your body systems. These are a few of the many reasons why people prefer camping as their primary outdoor activity. Undoubtedly, camping is a favorite activity of many people.

Camping is a sought-after outdoor activity. While many people love it, you must know that a fun-filled and successful camping experience entails extensive planning and preparations. There are numerous things to be considered before heading to your destination; your recreational vehicle needs a thorough inspection. Do not worry! Rvcamping.com offers strategic tips and tricks to have a worthwhile and stress-free camping experience.

Nowadays, camping is the talk of the town; many people talk about tent camping and recreational vehicle camping. On the one hand, tent camping pertains to the oldest form of camping; the act of pitching a tent in a particular area. On the other hand, recreational vehicle camping refers to a form of camping in which your vehicle functions as your home in a specific campground. This article shall compare and contrast by shedding light on both types of camping’s advantages and disadvantages. May the writing help you decipher which form of camping shall suit you.

Aspects of Comparison

This article shall cite several aspects and compare and contrast the boon and bane sides of tent and RV camping. These aspects include mobility, space, the difference in camping duration, security, cost, flexibility, maintenance, and distraction.

Mobility

In terms of mobility, a recreational vehicle is ahead of the tent. It is primarily because RV camping is done on wheels; thus, it is relatively easy to move from a place to another. Furthermore, it is somewhat easier to pack and unpack things and pieces of equipment in an RV. As such, it helps you save time and energy.

Space

RV is more spacious than a tent. It is easier to do stuff on an RV than on a tent. Also, bigger spaces mean bigger storage; as such, you can put devices you think you will immediately need and even the things to think you might need in the long run. With an RV, you can put more onboard appliances and stock more food and water supplies. Moreover, RV space guarantees more proper storage for food supply. You can even bring with you the devices and materials that ease your boredom since RV has ample areas.

RV space includes a kitchen and a bathroom; thus, it is not a hassle to clean up your dishes since there are sinks on the rig. Also, the comfort room inside the vehicle entails you not going out of your rig when nature calls.

The spaciousness of the RV provides numerous advantages. If your campground has no electrical hookups or electricity, you can always carry with you a generator since it can fit inside the RV. Furthermore, you can stock more water if your campground has no potable water. Moreover, if your grey tank and black tank become full, you can always carry with you a portable waste tank since it can fit inside the RV; thus, there is no need to rush to the dumping site.

With RV’s space, you can fit almost all the comforts you can think of. Meanwhile, tent space seems to be limited; thus, you can only bring the essential things.

The Difference in Camping Duration

Since tent camping entails having a small space, you cannot put all your stuff and materials inside it. You cannot stock numerous food and water supplies and other essential things. This fact results in a camping adventure period. Meanwhile, since you can put almost all the necessary stuff inside the RV, it means that you can camp out for a more extended period. You can even embark on a camping journey for as long as 12 months.

Security

In terms of security, the recreational vehicle outsmarts the tent. Tents are locked through zippers. On the other hand, RV doors can be closed just like how you lock your doors at home.

The term security is not only limited to the thought of being able to lock your front doors at night. Security also means being able to follow health and safety protocols in the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Camping on an RV is a much safer and secure outdoor activity since it is self-contained.

It means that, with RV camping, you may not need to use the public comfort room and other open-to-all facilities. With RV camping, you can automatically practice physical distancing since most campsites tend to separate RV lots.

Cost

When we talk about the cost of camping, tent camping outweighs RV camping. Durable and suitable tents usually cost around $50; additionally, tent campsites seem to cost less than RV lots. Investing in a recreational vehicle or motorhome and maintaining it may cost an arm and a leg.

Flexibility

There are portions of the greeneries or woods that are not passable by an RV. In terms of flexibility, tent stands out against RV camping. You can camp out on an island with a tent, but not at all times a water vehicle can transfer an RV from one island to another.

Maintenance

Tents are easy to clean and maintain. On the other hand, recreational vehicles seem to be demanding in terms of maintenance. While RVs require parking spaces for storage, a tent can be stored almost everywhere.

Distractions

RV provides almost the same comfort your house gives. Electricity is there; thus, it is effortless for you to grab your computer devices and surf the internet all day long. Meanwhile, in tent camping, your attention is solely given to the elegance of nature.

Conclusion

Both RV and tent camping are right for your soul. Both also possess advantages and disadvantages. You have to invest in the form of camping that suits your needs, wants, and style. At the end of the day, it will still be your personal preference that’s going to be followed.