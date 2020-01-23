Russian Angelina Jolie Is a New Instagram Sensation!

Alina Tsarakhova from North Ossetia is becoming a new Instagram star, which may open the door of the entertainment business for her soon, thanks to her beauty.

Because of her resemblance to Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, Alina recently became interesting to Instagram users.

Many praise her beauty and already call her the Russian version of Angelina, while some claim that her appearance is the result of numerous plastic surgeries.

Alina Tsarakhova has just over 20,000 followers on Instagram, and that number will increase as she has made it to the media due to her beauty.

Men did not resist reflecting on her undeniably beautiful appearance in comments, but also her natural charm. However, women also didn’t remain silent and joined in positive comments about Alina’s appearance.

According to local media, Tsarakhova is living a relatively modest life that is nothing like the life of Angelina Jolie. Alina is dedicated to raising her son, and we believe that, after a lot of interest from the media and Instagram users, she will succeed in becoming a celebrity because she has all the predispositions to do so.