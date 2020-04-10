Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Announced That GF Georgia Groome Is Pregnant

The Harry Potter, Rupert Grint (31) star has announced his partner Georgia Groome (28) is pregnant. The actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the wizarding franchise, shared the news on Friday evening. The couple has been together since 2011.

After turning 30, Rupert had spoken of his hopes to start a family soon. He said: “Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens”.

Last year, Rupert and Georgia sparked marriage rumors when they were spotted wearing what looked to be matching wedding rings. They left fans convinced they’d tied the knot after they were pictured wearing their new jewelry, but a spokesman denied they’d married.