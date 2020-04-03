Running Gear and Accessories for Running at Night in 2020

Physical activity is one of the things that we completely forgot about. Indeed, advanced technology and social media bring many benefits to our lives. Still, that doesn’t mean you should forget about your health.

The habits of people have changed a lot. We work too hard to make money and ensure financial stability for our family. However, do not forget that the most valuable thing is our health. Without that, all the money that we make won’t mean anything to us.

First of all, we need to take care of the food and drinks that we consume every day. It is recommendable that we avoid junk food and drinks full of sugar and caffeine. Yet, physical activity also needs to be on our “to-do” list.

People have several different options. They can go to the gym or exercise at home. Yet, we believe that running is a more effective way to remain in good shape and form. As we said, we understand that you work a lot. Most of the people are working from 9 AM to 5 PM and it seems that you won’t have time to spend on that.

However, why don’t you run at night?

There are many benefits of running at night. First of all, you will most likely avoid crowds. Despite that, you can also rest in the noon after work and you won’t have the problem to go to sleep naturally (without any sleeping pills). Still, running at night requires you to have the necessary gear and accessories. These items will make things easier for you. Yet, it will also protect you from potential issues that could arise.

Enough talking; let’s see together which running gear and accessories every runner should have.

Reflective Vest

Well, the first thing that you need to ensure is your security. As we said, you will avoid crowds if you choose to run over the night. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be other runners that have the same plans. Despite that, places that are good for running are usually not illuminated enough. Because of that, it might happen that a vehicle sometimes passes there. With the reflective vest, you won’t have to worry if the driver will see you or not. It will notify him that you are there and he will start driving slower.

Led Reflective Belt

This item is equally important as the previous one and it has the same purpose. However, you should know that this piece of gear is not going to work equally good forever. There is a time limit for all of them. Because of that, we recommend you read the features of this item before purchasing one. In most cases, each belt promises around 45 hours of use. We assume this would be enough for you. Let’s imagine that you are planning to run for an hour. You will have the chance to use this item for a month and a half.

Headlamp

Okay, drivers and other runners must see you perfectly. If they wear the previous two items, then you won’t have the problem to see them as well. Still, where exactly do you plan to run? Is the terrain where you will run suitable for this sort of activity?

Well, you can’t ever be sure if there is a small rock in front of you. This may not seem like a big thing at first glance. However, you can hurt your ankle which will stop your activity in the next couple of weeks. Instead, getting this item will help you stay completely safe.

Of course, we do not want to say that you should completely count on this item. Each runner must be fully focused while running. This item only serves to help.

Smartwatch

Okay, we need to describe one thing that you can see quite often. Many people prefer to run near the river. Still, you will see a lot of them holding their phone in their hand. There are several different reasons why they do this and one of them is to play music while running. Logically, this activity is more entertaining when music is involved in the entire “process”. However, if you are doing the same thing, then you know that holding a smartphone while running can be quite annoying. You can put it in your pocket as well, but it will make things a bit more uncomfortable. Well, if you plan to make things comfortable for running, then a much better choice would be to get a smartwatch.

We can say that this piece of running gear is multi-practical. You can do a huge number of things with it. First and probably the most important one, you can play music on it. You can connect it to your Bluetooth headphones and play the music that motivates you to run faster. However, that is not the only thing. You can also check how long you were running and mileage that you previously passed. Finally, some features can tell you more about your health. For instance, you can measure your pulse while running. This is the piece of data that many runners would want to know.

We have good news for ladies that are reading this article. If it seems that this piece of gear is necessary, then we suggest you check here. There you will see some of the best models that will meet your requirements.

Reflective Shoes

Finally, running shoes are the most important thing for each runner. They need to be comfortable enough to allow you to run without any problem for an hour or an hour and a half. However, when we talk about night running, comfort is not the only important thing. You should also use your shoes to make yourself visible. You are constantly moving your legs, and there is a big chance that vehicles or other runners will notice your shoes in the first place.

Anyway, these 5 things are the most important ones for night running. Despite that, we need to repeat it once again. Running at night is a great way to keep your form and release from negative energy. We encourage you to run at least 5 days per week.