Rudy Gobert Will Not Be Punished For Recklessness

Rudy Gobert revealed that he was diagnosed with the Coronavirus. To make things worse, he ended up getting his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, infected. As a result, sports leagues across North America have completely shut down and now, and sports all across Europe have also been stopped.
Gobert didn’t think the virus was serious and acted in a disrespectful manner. Because of this, many have called for the player to be punished. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, he will not face any penalties.
The NBA will not be fine or suspend Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for his actions leading up to testing positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 13, 2020
Punishing Gobert will not achieve anything, and the basketball star already feels horrible about his immature behavior. He issued an apology to the reporters and his team-mate Mitchell on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.