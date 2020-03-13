Rudy Gobert Will Not Be Punished For Recklessness

Rudy Gobert revealed that he was diagnosed with the Coronavirus. To make things worse, he ended up getting his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, infected. As a result, sports leagues across North America have completely shut down and now, and sports all across Europe have also been stopped.

Gobert didn’t think the virus was serious and acted in a disrespectful manner. Because of this, many have called for the player to be punished. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, he will not face any penalties.

The NBA will not be fine or suspend Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for his actions leading up to testing positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 13, 2020

Punishing Gobert will not achieve anything, and the basketball star already feels horrible about his immature behavior. He issued an apology to the reporters and his team-mate Mitchell on Instagram.