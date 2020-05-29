Ruby Rose After Leaving “Batwoman”: “I Will Stay Silent For Now”

Ruby Rose shocked fans of The CW‘s extended DC superhero universe by announcing last week she was walking away from “Batwoman” after just one season. At the time Ruby released a very professional statement that told us absolutely nothing about why she was leaving.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles”, Ruby wrote.

But just a day later a source told “TVLine”: “It wasn’t 100-percent [Ruby’s] decision. It was a breakup. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit”. Another insider added that it was the long hours of being a lead on a TV show and having to film so far from home in Vancouver.

Along with a fan-made Instagram video showing her onscreen moments bringing the iconic LGBT character to life, the actress wrote: ” It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know… I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all”.