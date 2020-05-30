Jaida Essence Hall Is The Winner Of 12th Season “Ru Paul Drag Race”

Three queens were battling for the crown, but only one became “America’s Next Drag Superstar”. Jaida Essence Hall.
In a virtual finale of “Ru Paul Drag Race” queens were lip-synching famous hits from “Take on me”, A-ha, to “Get Up” by Ciara. After the lip-sync for the crown, Jaida Essence Hall became the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 12.
For some fans, the winner of this season doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. Jaida Essence Hall has been the “essence of beauty” since the premiere, slaying her competition.
“I do live for the transformation. There’s something so sickening about the art. Drag is the embodiment of being who you want to be”, Hall said for “Entertainment Weekly”.
💜This was one of the weeks I was most nervous about but the support from all of y’all made this nothing but amazing. Thanks again for being the real mvps 💜 📸: @adamouahmane 👗: @jaidaehall 💇🏾♀️: @geelwalton 💎: @essence_jewels #DragRace Season 12 Fridays on @VH1 8/7c Follow me on all social media platforms: @jaidaehall Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat, Tik Tok • • #dragqueen #drag #queen #dragshow #performer #entertainer #showqueen #showgirl #beauty #hair #makeup #mua #beautyqueen #transformer #jaidaessencehall #glam #glamour #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace #vh1 @vh1 @rupaulsdragrace @worldofwonder
"If you've ever felt like you've been overlooked, and you work hard, and the work that you've put in has never been rewarded, do not stop grinding because, trust me, if I can do it, all of us can make our dreams come true." ❤️ Condragulations to @jaidaehall!! 👑 We love you, Queen!!! #DragRace