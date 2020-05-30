Jaida Essence Hall Is The Winner Of 12th Season “Ru Paul Drag Race”

Image source: Instagram

Three queens were battling for the crown, but only one became “America’s Next Drag Superstar”. Jaida Essence Hall.

Image source: Instagram

In a virtual finale of “Ru Paul Drag Race” queens were lip-synching famous hits from “Take on me”, A-ha, to “Get Up” by Ciara. After the lip-sync for the crown, Jaida Essence Hall became the winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 12.

Image source: Instagram

For some fans, the winner of this season doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. Jaida Essence Hall has been the “essence of beauty” since the premiere, slaying her competition.

Image source: Instagram

“I do live for the transformation. There’s something so sickening about the art. Drag is the embodiment of being who you want to be”, Hall said for “Entertainment Weekly”.

