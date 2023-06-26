Roulette Terms You Need to Know

Have you ever played a game or two of Roulette online and wondered what some of the words and phrases used actually mean?

Well, luckily for you, we’re about to break down some of the many words and phrases you might come across when playing on online sites, in search of a spin or two of an online casino Roulette game.

Are you ready to learn more about the terminology of Roulette and to start sounding like a pro?

Then Scroll down.

American Roulette

This is one of the versions of Roulette that’s available to play online. It’s also the version most commonly played in person in North, Central and South America. In this variation, there are 38 pocketed compartments on the wheel, numbered 1 – 36, whilst also containing single zero (0) and double zero (00) pockets.

American Wheel

The name given to the Roulette wheel found in the American variant of the game. The wheel contains both single zero (0) and double zero (00) pockets. The number sequence found within an American wheel layout is 0, 28, 9, 26, 30, 11, 7, 20, 32, 17, 5, 22, 34, 15, 3, 24, 36, 13, 1, 00, 27, 10, 25, 29, 12, 8, 19, 31, 18, 6, 21, 33, 16, 4, 23, 35, 14, 2.

Bet on the Layout

A term used to describe when a player has placed a wager anywhere on the number section of the table layout.

Carr

This is a French term used to refer to a corner bet.

Cheval

This is a French term used to refer to a split bet.

Colonne

This is a French term used to refer to a column bet.

Croupier

Also known as a dealer, they are the casino employee that oversees the game at the Roulette table. You’ll usually find them online within the live games.

Double Zero

This refers to the layout of both the American wheel and table. The American Roulette variant is the only Roulette game that includes both a single zero (0) section and a double zero (00) section on its wheel and table layout. The American wheel is also known as the ‘double zero’ wheel.

European Roulette

This is one of the variations of Roulette that’s available to players within the online casino. Not only this, but many European and Asian land-based casinos feature this game variation on their lobby floor.

On this wheel type, you’ll find numbers 1 – 36 and a single zero (0). With the European variation, only a single zero (0) can be found spinning on the wheel. Due to there being no double zero (00) in play, this variation has a lower house edge than the American variation.

European Wheel

This is the name given to the Roulette wheel found within the European variant of the game. Unlike the American variant, this wheel only contains one zero pocket – the single zero (0). The number sequence layout also differs from the American variant. The number sequence foe the European wheel is 0, 32, 15, 19, 4, 21, 2, 25, 17, 34, 6, 27, 13, 36, 11, 30, 8, 23, 10, 5, 24, 16, 33, 1, 20, 14, 31, 9, 22, 18, 29, 7, 28, 12, 35, 3, 26.

House Edge

This refers to the mathematical advantage the casino has over the player. This is usually shown with a percentage. This percentage is for each bet the casino expects to keep, on average, in the long run.

The European Roulette variant has a house edge of 2.70%, whereas the American Roulette variant has a 7.89% house edge.

Inside Bet

This refers to the section of the table layout containing the numbered grid. If a wager is placed within this section, it’s known as an inside bet.

Marker / Doll

When the winning pocketed compartment is announced, a marker, otherwise known as a doll, is used to mark the winning number on the table. This allows all players around the table, both physically and virtually playing, to clearly see the result of the spin just played.

It isn’t until this marker is removed from the table that the new betting window can open for the next game.

Orphans

This term is most commonly used and heard within European casinos. When used, it refers to a bet placed on three separate, yet specific numbers – 6, 17 and 34.

When looking at the table layout, these three numbers are far apart from one another, however, when it comes to the European wheel, they can be found next to one another.

Outside Bet

This refers to when a wager has been placed within one of the outer-edged boxes in the table layout. Although these bet types cover larger sections of the Roulette wheel, they do carry a low paying odd.

Pockets

This is the name given to the compartments on the wheel, which are pocket-like, hoping to be the winning pocket holding the ball at the end of the game.

Each pocketed compartment of the Roulette wheel houses a unique number from 0 to 36. Just under half the pockets can be found coloured red, whilst the other half is black. Depending if you’re playing the European variant or the American, you’ll also find one or two green pockets too, containing the zero(s) of the game.

Depending which variant you’re playing, will determine how many pockets you find spinning into play on the iconic Roulette wheel. The European variant contains 37 pockets, whereas the American variant contains 38 pockets.

Wheel Checks

This phrase refers to the special unmarked chips that are used specifically on certain Roulette tables within land based casino establishments.

Zero

This refers to the space upon the wheel that’s marked with a zero (0). All Roulette wheels, whether that be American or European variations, contain a single zero pocketed compartment within the wheel and the table layout.

Now you know a little more about what some of the words and phrases within Roulette mean, will you be heading to a virtual table feeling more like a pro any time soon? Will it be a live game or a computer-generated game? The choice, of course, is up to you.

Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly.

