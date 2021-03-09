Essential Roofing Maintenance Tips for Your Home

As a homeowner, you have the responsibility to ensure that your roof is in good condition at all times. Your home is probably among your valuable investments, and you’d want to do everything possible to ensure that you take care of it.

For a longer-lasting roof, you need to ensure high-quality maintenance. If not, you might need to set aside a budget for frequent repairs, and you may also have to replace the roof before its lifespan. This can cost you a lot of money in the long run. Below are several tips for home maintenance worth a bang for your buck.

Check and Clean the Gutters

When gutters become loose, they start to pull away from the roof. This damages the lower part of the roof, requiring repairs or a replacement. You may also notice leaks and clogs, making the gutter heavy and causes them to pull on the roof.

So, clean your gutters often to avoid roof damages. You can do it three to four times each year. This will not only keep your gutter free from clogs and debris but will also prolong the lifespan of your roof.

Schedule Frequent Roof Inspection

A roof inspection is a crucial consideration when it comes to having a functional roof. Sometimes, you may not know your roof’s condition and what you need to do to keep the roof in good condition. In this case, you may want to hire a professional roofing company that understands every detail about roofs.

A roofing expert has the right certification, skills, experience and will examine your roof condition and detect roof damages. However, it would be best to hire a roofer because there are many in the industry today. You can search online for roofing companies near you or ask for referrals from family, friends, or colleagues.

Remove Leaves

If you have trees around your house, leaves may fall off from trees and pile up on the chimneys and roof valleys. This can retain moisture on the roof, which leads to roof damage and a shorter roof lifespan.

You can remove the leaves from your roof using a leaf blower or a leaf rake. Avoid using a pressure washer since it will splash water under the shingles, leading to damages. You can also check the roof frequently and remove foreign materials and loose objects.

Remember, you’ll need to climb on the roof to access and remove the leaves. If you’re not comfortable with this, you can let your roofer do the job for you.

Remove Moss

Moss grows mostly on wood and composition shingles. When moss grows on your roof, you need to remove it before it traps moisture. The moisture weakens the structure and compromises the integrity of the roof.

It may appear harmless at first, but prolonged buildup will eventually hurt the roof. Consider inspecting your roof often and remove moss to prevent future recurrence and damages. You can sweep it off earlier before it spreads further, or you can use chlorine bleach to kill the moss in case there is more buildup.

Also, try washing it with soap and water but be careful so that the water doesn’t drain down because it can damage the roof. When done, place zinc strips on the roof to prevent moss from reoccurring.

Trim Tree Branches Hanging Around Your House

Overhanging tree branches around your home can be dangerous for your roof. The leaves often fall on the roof, which traps moisture and encourages moss buildup. This can cause holes and leaks on the roof, which can quickly damage it and shorten the lifespan.

Also, during a storm, branches can break and damage your roof. Additionally, the branches can attract pests such as rats, squirrels, and other rodents on your roof, which can eventually get inside your house. This can be harmful to your roof and also dangerous to your household.

So, ensure you keep the branches trimmed often to prevent them from falling on your roof. They should be at least 10 feet away from your house. Trimming branches can be a challenging task. It’d be best to let a pro do the job for you. If you do it alone, you can cause damages to your roof or even injuries to you and your household.

Keep Off Snow And Ice

If you live in a snow and ice-prone area, your roof will likely be affected when snow and ice build up on your roof, resulting in a host of problems inside your home. The buildup imposes a lot of weight on the roof, which can stress and damage the entire roof structure.

It is vital to consider hiring a snow removal expert because it can be dangerous if you do it alone. A professional will examine your roof and decide whether to remove the snow.

If you leave it for a longer period, you may need to pay lots of money on repairs or entire roof replacement. This can be costly and frustrating. Remember, you do not need to remove the snow all the time. You can remove it when there is more accumulation on the roof.

Monitor Your Roof After Heavy Wind Or Hail Storm

Sometimes, all you need to do after a heavy downpour, big wind, or hail storms is to check if there are any roof damages. The things to look out for are loose or missing shingles, damaged chimneys, vents, and skylights.

If you notice any damages, you should call your roofer immediately for urgent intervention. Climbing the roof alone can be risky because it needs special skills from a trained roofer. Ensure you fix the roof earlier to prevent further roof damages that could lead to costly repairs or even a roof replacement before its lifespan.

The Bottom Line

Roof maintenance should be a crucial consideration if you want your roof to have a prolonged lifespan. The above roof maintenance tips can help you protect your roof from frequent repairs or an entire replacement. You’d want to work with a company like Tip Top Roofing that understands everything about roofs and can help you solve any roofing issues no matter how challenging it appears.