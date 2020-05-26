Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Have Revolutionized the Home Cleaning Process – 2020 Review

Maintaining hygiene and cleanliness at homes had always been the focus for healthy living, and with the coronavirus pandemic teaching us new lessons about healthy life, it acquires even more importance. No matter how much work it might be to do housekeeping and keep up with the household chores with regular vacuuming, it is no more a matter of choice, but compulsion. Luckily, the cleaning industry has always been innovative in discovering new ways of providing more options and convenience to people and encouraging them to keep homes cleaner with minimal effort. This has led to the introduction of robotics technology in home cleaning equipment like vacuum cleaners that have changed the ways of home cleaning.

Robot vacuum cleaners are not only automatic machines but operate on their own without any human intervention. Placing the robot in the room is the point where human intervention ends. The robot uses intelligent programming based on advanced technology that imparts a brain to it so that it acquires the ability to act on its own without human support. The robot drives around the room, wall to wall, and even reaches the most inaccessible corners as well as under furniture to perform a high quality cleaning. The robot uses its intelligence or brain to map the room first and then follow a cleaning plan that ensures thorough cleaning of the room.

There are a number of companies around the world that design and build robot vacuums. From iRobot to Robot Rock, Samsung, Eufy, Shark, Neato, and a litany of others. iRobot’s Roomba line moderncastle.com continues to be among the most popular across the world, but other brands are definitely catching up.

Robot Smart Robots

The Robot will change your understanding of vacuum cleaners because it does not look like a vacuum cleaner and works on its own without needing any assistance or guidance from humans. You start the robot by pressing a switch and leave the rest to it as it knows precisely what to do and how to move about to achieve the cleaning goals. The robot creates a cleaning plan and follows it while cleaning the room. The robot can clean hard floors and carpets and collect the debris in a bag you can clean later. However, some models come with a self-emptying dust bin, which is a massive bonus as it further eliminates human intervention and enhances convenience.

The ease of use of Robot Robot is simply unmatched because once you program or schedule the robot, you can forget attending to it for months as the software operates on its own.Only when you want to make changes to the schedule that you need to interfere.

Appearance

The looks of the Robot might baffle you because it is not like the vacuum cleaners that you have known till now. Instead of the rectangular design, which is traditional for vacuum cleaners, Robot has a circular shape and looks like a disc of 12-inch diameter and thickness of 3-4 inches. A control panel located at the top has a few buttons, depending on the model. Some models come with an LCD monitor that displays the robot status during use and interacts with the user when receiving instructions about cleaning.

Some Robot models have a light touch bumper in the front, often shaped like a half-moon, which is a sensor that helps in detecting objects that come in the path of the robot when it moves around. This helps the robot to avoid bumping into objects by choosing a way to navigate around the object that it confronts. In some models, a flat brush is fit for the cleaner.

Working method

The robot has two drive wheels that help it move around along with one or two, depending on the design, castor wheels. The sensors are placed under the robot, and a few are inside. It communicates information to the robot, which helps to detect stairs or cliffs, know the distance traveled, and even tell about the status of electronics. The cleaning mechanism follows the same principle as in traditional cleaners and consists of a few motors for suction and brush rotation, which helps in debris collection.

The robot comes with a docking station, which is its resting place when not in use. Keep the Robot docked adequately at a place that is easy to access so that the robot can have enough space to start moving smoothly without facing any obstruction when starting the cleaning process. The docking station doubles up as the charging station so that whenever the robot is resting, the batteries undergo charging between sessions to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

After completing the cleaning operation, Robot finds its way back to the docking station, like any person going back home. The docking station emits a ray of V-shaped light that guides the Robot to navigate back to its home after completion of work.

Set a cleaning program that you want the Robot to follow and enter it into the app, remote, or on-board control panel by specifying the days and times of cleaning.The robot operates until it is complete and then return to the docking station or if the battery is low. If the battery runs out during cleaning, the robot will return to its base. More advanced models will charge up and return where they left off, while simplier models will simply end their cleaning cycle..

Robots are incredibly efficient and have changed the concepts of cleaning by using vacuum cleaners by relieving users of doing hard work. The stress-free cleaning that the homeowners enjoy encourages them to maintain better cleanliness with frequent cleaning and ensure healthy living.