Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Suing Apple For $2.6B Over Breach Of Security

Apple is now facing a new lawsuit from Pablo Escobar’s brother, Roberto, over claims that they compromised his security, TMZ reports. The brother of the infamous kingpin filed a lawsuit for $2.6 billion dollars against the tech giant after he was hacked. Roberto claims that someone found his address through FaceTime, even though, an employee at Apple reassured him that iPhone X’s have top-notch security.

Roberto purchased the phone in April 2018 though it was only a year later that he found out that his phone security was at risk. He claims a man named Diego sent him a letter threatening him with claims that he found out Roberto’s address through his Facetime account.

He said due to the iPhone’s lack of security, he was forced to relocate to another home and had to increase the security measures around him. Additionally, Roberto alleges he suffered emotional distress from the trauma from having his life in danger. Prior to purchasing an iPhone, he said that he had already been targetted in assassinations and was in need of a phone that could provide him security.

Roberto said that he discovered this information after he looked into the matter with his own resources. Escobar is currently firing back at Apple by selling 24k gold plated iPhones through Escobar Inc.