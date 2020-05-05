Rob Kardashian Has A New Instagram Friend, And She Is Stunning!

Rob Kardashian has just added a stunning British model and influencer Kenza Boutrif to his Instagram following. This is very peculiar since Rob follows only 20 people on Instagram, mostly his family members including his sisters Kim and Khloe. The new addition brings the number to 21.

Who is Rob’s new Instagram friend?

Kenza Boutrif boasts an impressive following of 634,000 fans on Instagram and only follows 103 back, including Rob. She is a glamorous social media model that is represented by Wilhelmina Models.

Kenza shared her jett-setting photos from Dubai, New York, and Los Angeles and she was also at London Fashion Week earlier this year. The model wears exclusively couture clothes like Alexander McQueen sneakers.

Meanwhile, Rob is drowning in a bitter custody battle with his ex Blac Chyna over their daughter Dream. He was recently denied sole custody of a child and continues to fight in a complicated custody case.