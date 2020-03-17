Happy Birthday Rob Kardashian! (Video)

Rob Kardashian is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, and the whole Kardashian-Jenner crew was at the party. Take a look.

Kris Jenner gushed on social media about what a “wonderful” person he has become and she posted pics from his childhood. She shared several photos of her son who turns out, looks exactly like his father did.

Rob is currently in the middle of a custody battle with his ex Blac Chyna over their daughter Dream. He did win a small victory recently when the judge ordered Chyna’s former friend, Justin “Pilot” Jones, to pay Kardashian $45,000 after he accused the former couple of outing him as being bisexual.

Happy birthday Rob!