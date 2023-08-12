The Road to UK Citizenship: Why Every Step Requires Careful Consideration

Millions of people move to a foreign country to pursue their life goals. You will find millions of people doing that. Fortunately, we live in a much more connected world than ever. When you know that, you should not be surprised why this is such a hot trend. Of course, moving to a certain country requires fulfilling certain requirements and going through a complex procedure before achieving the goal.

The country that attracts the most foreigners today is, of course, the United States. The next in line is China. After them, there’s the United Kingdom. If you check the number of foreigners that moved to the country in the last two or three decades, you will see this number is measured in millions. Applying for British citizenship comes in many forms, and foreigners should try the one that suits their preferences the most.

At the same time, you need to be extremely careful about this process. It is because failing to fulfill the requirements might mean you will not have another chance. At the very least, it can become significantly more complicated in the future. Today, we want to discuss the steps you must go through before obtaining UK citizenship. Without further ado, let us shine a light on the subject.

Naturalization

The first possibility you should understand is the concept of naturalization. What does this mean? Well, it means that the individual was a resident of the country for a certain period. For instance, living in the United Kingdom for a year after receiving the settled status is possible. During that time, there is something that should be depicted as a qualifying period. In most cases, it lasts for up to 5 years.

To achieve this possibility, the resident should provide proof that he or she has become a lawful resident of the country. It means the applicant must fulfill that particular requirement, which the local government determines. Basically, it means that having a physical residence is a requirement, but it is much more important that it is according to the regulations imposed back in 2016. The government is strict on the law regarding immigration.

How is this different from the permanent residence procedure? Well, the permanent residence procedure means that the applicant will need to spend at least five years in the country under certain, let’s say, roles. A good example is people who live in the country as workers, job seekers, students, or self-sufficient people. It is the most important difference between these two concepts.

UK Business Branch

The next option is to open a business branch in the United Kingdom. The requirement is for the applicant to open a business and employ the local workforce. The business will get the opportunity to import the workforce needed for the business to grow. Naturally, employing locals is a must, but if the specialization is lacking, it becomes possible for them to import experts from abroad. Once again, this is a complex process.

But what’s important for the applicant is that getting citizenship is not instant in this case, even though it may initially seem like it. If the business owner has been living in the country for ten years, obtaining these documents becomes possible. Of course, numerous smaller details require the applicant’s attention. The business branch is important, but the fact that someone has been living for ten years in the United Kingdom qualifies the person to obtain the papers.

Marriage

Another popular form of obtaining UK citizenship is through marriage. It is the simplest form by far. The applicant should be married to the passport holder. Of course, the local agency will require proof that will confirm this is the case. While this is the simplest possible procedure in theory, there are many obstacles that might pop up throughout the procedure. That’s the reason why the case applicants’ build should be solid.

The first thing an applicant should understand is that this is not the right they will get automatically. Instead, they will need to build a solid case, as we’ve mentioned. The couple should provide all the documentation that proves their marriage is legitimate. The documentation they obtained in a foreign country will help the case. Furthermore, this will depend on their relationship, which they must prove to the agent who issues the citizenship.

That doesn’t mean the couple cannot be together before one of them gets the passport. Instead of getting citizenship, one of the spouses can get a visa. There are two potential outcomes: spouse and family visa. Both of them will ensure the right of the applicant to spend time in the country. However, this doesn’t mean they will get citizenship. As we’ve said, this is a much more complicated procedure than it seems at first.

Is Absence Allowed?

The final thing that must be addressed is whether the absence is allowed. There are different cases where this is allowed, but this is possible in some cases but not in many others. The application will be rejected immediately if the applicant is absent from the country for a certain period. Understanding that absence becomes a particularly important element in the final years is especially important.

Leaving the country for three months, or 90 days, within a year qualifies the applicant for immediate rejection. There is a possibility of asking for a longer absence period, but some requirements need to be fulfilled. As you can imagine, the local agency will be strict about this aspect. In the final year of residence, the absence period is somewhat longer and can reach up to 180 days. However, we would not advise anyone to take this for granted since these periods can be flexible.

The Bottom Line

As you can imagine, the road to obtaining UK citizenship is rocky. Sure, it depends on the various requirements you must fulfill, and they depend on numerous little details. That is why it is crucial to be as careful as possible regarding this procedure. Here, you can find crucial information to help you in this regard.