Rita Ora Launches Her First Bedding Collection

The famous singer has been mixing fashion and music for years, and has previously designed lines for Adidas, as well as modeled for Roberto Cavalli but she also has her own clothing line, “Roara Republic”.

“I am so passionate about fashion so it’s such a pleasure and honor for me to be able to express that through my very own collection. It is meant to inspire you to be your best self, your own hero!” she was saying almost two years ago, when she launched her collection for the first time.

Almost two years later, and after a huge success with the clothing brand, Rita Ora is about to launch a homeware and bedding collection.

“I’m so excited to launch my first bedding collection. Interiors are a passion of mine and it’s been fun to be able to incorporate my favorite things into the designs. As I have a hectic schedule, I love being able to relax in beautiful bedding and the collection encapsulates luxury, style and comfort!”

The exclusive pre-sale to Rita’s fans ends in two days and this luxurious collection will be available from all other retailers from 10th February.