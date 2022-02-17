The Rise Of Real Money Casinos In Canada

Real money online casinos’ popularity in Canada has been tremendous over the years, and this is largely owed to the evolution and advancement of technology. The popularity of online casinos in Canada could be said to be expected, as the country itself is home to many amazing land-based casinos that attracts both residents and tourist alike. With the legalisation of online gambling in Canada, real money casinos’ popularity climbed to new heights.

During the covid-19 pandemic that spread across the world, the real money online casino industry in Canada underwent rapid growth and soared in popularity and even a small portion of the country’s revenue was made from the online gambling industry. In this article, we will be exploring the reason for the rise of real money casinos like CasinoScout.ca in Canada and why it is thriving.

The Internet

Canada is a country that places much importance on nationwide internet connectivity. In this way, Canadians were able to easily indulge in video games as well as play online casino games. With 5G set to be spread out across the country, we can expect an online casino to see another rise in popularity as Canadians will be able to gain access to their favourite real money casino games with much ease and faster internet.

The launching of the 5G network in Canada will see gamblers able to log into their casino account in mere seconds and start playing their various casino games.

Comfort

Comfort is one of the biggest selling points of the online casino industry. For the gambling industry, a huge focus was placed on the online platforms following the temporary closure of land-based casinos during the widespread pandemic in an attempt to control the coronavirus. This eventually led to many gamblers in Canada having no other option but to visit the online casinos from their devices.

Online casino is considered to be convenient in the long run as gamblers can easily play casino games from the comfort of their homes with the use of PCs and smartphones that has a reliable internet connection. Although brick and mortar establishments can easily be found in all regions in Canada, playing casino games from online platforms will still help you save some significant transport money. The introverted gamblers who prefer to gamble in a not-so-crowded will find the online casino platforms very pleasing to the eye.

Now, many land-based establishments in Canada have also developed their online platforms to give them an edge in the online competition while attracting more customers to their establishments.

Interesting Promotional Offers

Back when online casinos emerged, there was only a handful of them giving out promotional offers to their players. But now, seeing promotional offers in Canadian casinos is as common as the water we drink. Online casinos have turned to offer promos and bonuses to new and existing customers for separate reasons.

The promos are being offered to the existing players so they could maintain their customer base with daily and weekly promotions, which will ensure the loyalty of the players for a while. Lucrative bonuses and promos will be offered to new players in an attempt to lure them into playing their games to increase their customer base, which helps the online casinos.

Promotional offers come in different forms like welcome bonuses, no deposit bonuses, deposit bonuses, free spins and many more.

Improved Security

With the implementation of new technologies that ensure security on the internet, Canadian online casinos are now safer with the use of two-step verification, data encryption, and blockchain technologies. All online casinos with these three features will always be able to lure in new players to their platform as it gives the average an extra assurance that both their money and banking information are in safe hands.

You’ll not have to be carrying cash around just to play your favourite casino games as gamblers do for the land-based casinos, which exposes them to theft and robbery. And if something went wrong with their money, players can always contact the customer support of Canadian online casinos with fast response.

But this doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll be free of black hackers, who are notorious on the internet. Players need to take all the necessary precautions to avoid being a victim of fraudsters.

Diversity In Games

With the industry growing fierce every, many Canadian online casinos stay competitive by ensuring that new games are added to their library to keep their many clients entertained. Considering this, many Canadian players only opt to register with online casinos that have a different variety of games in their library.

This is another reason people are choosing online casinos from their physical counterparts, which have a limited number of diversified games in their gaming space. Most of the Canadian casinos has over 2500 games in their libraries, and games are being added every day to satiate the hunger of their players. The diversity of the games also helps in improving the overall gambling experience players get.

Extensive Marketing

A massive library, lucrative bonuses, and promotional offers, all were known to the public due to the extreme marketing strategies that have been deployed by online casino platforms to attract customers not only in Canada but also across the world. We can easily spot an online casino dropping huge investments in traditional and digital marketing strategies as they intend to get a piece from the Canadian online gambling market.

This gives people more access to information regarding online casinos, and as more people get informed about their comfort and bonuses, the popularity of online casinos tend to soar to new heights and we see players registering for a new account.

Digital marketing strategies like paid ads, influencers, social media marketing and affiliates have played a pivotal role in the popularity of online casinos in Canada.

Multiple Payment Methods

Having multiple forms of payment has also helped in spiking the popularity of casinos in Canada as everybody in the country has their preferred payment methods for transactions. With everybody having their preferences, online casinos, who are not willing to lose any clients, now have several payment methods that can be accessed by their players.

Most Canadian casinos have all the most accepted payment methods available on their platforms to suit the needs of their customers. The most popular casino payment options are Interac, PaysafeCard, PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, and Citadel.

Having multiple modes of payment method makes it easier for the players to withdraw and deposit cash into their accounts. Most casino payment methods are all safe and secure and none of your banking information or personal details will be revealed to third parties.