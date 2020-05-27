Rihanna Is Embarrassed For Dating Travis Scott

Travis Scott was reportedly left furious when news of his secret romance with Rihanna was leaked online. Before the rapper dated Kylie Jenner he enjoyed a low-key romance with Rihanna.

The journalist who exposed the relationship online has now claimed that Travis was fuming about it, as he’d asked for it to be kept under wraps. Speaking on the “Throwing Fits” podcast, host Lawrence Schlossman told his co-host James Harris and journalist Jonah Weiner about what happened when he made the romance public back in 2015.

Lawrence, the former editor of “Complex”, said: “I broke the news about him and Rihanna, which they told me not to do”. He added: “It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna’. It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m smashing Travis Scott, please’. [It’s] obviously embarrassing as f**k”.

Travis described Rihanna as his “muse” and called her “inspiring” and “creative”. But speaking about revealing the relationship, Lawrence says Travis told him not to “do [me] like that, man”.

Rihanna and Travis met in 2013 at the opening ceremony runway show of New York Fashion Week. They also went on to work together on her 2015 “B***h Better Have My Money”.

Two years later that Travis struck up a romance with Kylie Jenner, and today they share a 2-year old daughter Stormi.