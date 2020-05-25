Rihanna Looks Back At Her Very First Audition 15 Years Ago

It has already been fifteen years since the release of “Pon De Replay”. The track was insanely popular, boosting Rihanna to a status that she would remain at for years to come. These days, the pop star is focused less on releasing new music as she flocks to her alternate businesses. With Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and Fenty for LVMH, Rihanna is nearing billionaire status, and, having been surrounded by Jay-Z for her entire career, she likely soaked in his wisdom for investing.

On the fifteenth anniversary of “Pon De Replay” Rihanna looked back to her initial audition with Jay-Z at Def Jam, thanking all of her fans for sticking with her along the way.

Rihanna has come a long way since her debut. Re-visit “Pon De Replay”.