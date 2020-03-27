Rihanna’s New Song Is A Total Disappointment To Her Fans

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: YouTube

After four long years, Rihanna dropped a new song in collaboration with PartyNextDoor.  Immediately, PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” started trending, and Rihanna herself shot to number one as her fans jumped onto YouTube. It would be extremely generous to say their roles on the track are comparable.

The only thing that Rihanna brought to this release is her enormous fanbase that was utterly disappointed. Riri said five words in this song, literally. The biggest reaction to Rihanna’s first music after such a long wait was: “That’s it?!”

