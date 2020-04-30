Rihanna’s Looking Gorgeous In New Lingerie Photos

In recent years, Rihanna has transitioned into more than just an artist. It looks like the pop star is set to become a next billionaire since Rihanna can now call herself a fashion designer, a make-up mogul, an actress, and much more.

Sharing a couple of new pictures from an upcoming Savage X Fenty campaign, designer Amina Muaddi debuted the new shots of Rihanna looking oh-so-gorgeous on Instagram.

Every time a new campaign comes around for her inclusive undergarment collection, you can bet top dollar that Rih will throw her name in the hat as the lead model. Once again, she shuts the whole thing down with her stunning looks.