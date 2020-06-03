Rihanna Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Neon Lingerie

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Savage x Fenty

Rihanna (32) looks better than ever as she modeled for her own lingerie from Savage x Fenty collection.

Image source: Savage x Fenty
Image source: Savage x Fenty

The Barbadian pop star looked unbelievable in the racy neon garments, which caught the eyes of her 83 million followers. Rihanna wore a beautiful lace detail bra with matching briefs, which accentuated her curves with sexy cut-out detailing. The singer finished off her look with plenty of highlighter to catch the perfect golden glow on her cheeks.

Image source: Savage x Fenty
Image source: Savage x Fenty

Rihanna recently stated that she is “usually humble”, but denies being so for Savage x Fenty: “Get into this bra tho…like I’m usually humble but not about lingerie @SavageXFenty”.

However, yesterday the songstress chose to support BlackoutTuesday, sharing a black square on her Instagram page with a caption: “We ain’t buying s**t!!! and we ain’t selling s**t neither!!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF! @fenty @fentybeauty @savagexfenty.”

