Rihanna Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Neon Lingerie

Rihanna (32) looks better than ever as she modeled for her own lingerie from Savage x Fenty collection.

The Barbadian pop star looked unbelievable in the racy neon garments, which caught the eyes of her 83 million followers. Rihanna wore a beautiful lace detail bra with matching briefs, which accentuated her curves with sexy cut-out detailing. The singer finished off her look with plenty of highlighter to catch the perfect golden glow on her cheeks.

Rihanna recently stated that she is “usually humble”, but denies being so for Savage x Fenty: “Get into this bra tho…like I’m usually humble but not about lingerie @SavageXFenty”.

However, yesterday the songstress chose to support BlackoutTuesday, sharing a black square on her Instagram page with a caption: “We ain’t buying s**t!!! and we ain’t selling s**t neither!!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF! @fenty @fentybeauty @savagexfenty.”