Rihanna Shares New Twerking Video

Throughout the years Rihanna became a very successful businesswoman expanding her empire to include a handful of successful business ventures. This includes a make-up line that has been touted as one of the best, a collaborative brand with LVMH, and her inclusive lingerie collection, Savage X Fenty.

Last night she decided to spoil herself with a quarantine date night. Of course, she didn’t pass up the opportunity to shamelessly plug a few of her products in the video. In the clip, she prepares herself a fancy dinner, pours a nice glass of red wine, smokes a joint, and gets a little wild.

“The Jet Blacks are for life, but this Milky Way is sumn sexy”, wrote Riri as her caption, speaking about her Fenty offerings.