Rickey Thompson Is Saying What We're All Thinking!

Mary McFarren
Image source: Instagram

Rickey has a piece of perfect advice for all the people who are going out during coronavirus pandemic! He is hilarious but he might be right this time.

STAY TF HOME!!!!!

Fans were ecstatic, the vast majority agreeing with the comedian.

Rickey Thompson (24) is an actor, comedian, and Internet personality. At first, Thompson posted YouTube and Vine videos about his experience with bullying as well as about fashion. When he was 17, Kylie Jenner shared one of his videos, which led to an increase in his profile on the Vibe platform, gathering 2.5 million followers.

