Rick Ross To Undergo Paternity Test For His Two Children With Briana Camille

When his daughter Berkeley (2) and his son Billion (3) were born, Rick Ross gushed over them. He painted the picture of a proud father but somewhere along the way, that appears to have changed.

In a recent lawsuit filed against the rapper by his baby mama Briana Camille, it is being reported that Rick Ross has made no effort in the last several months to connect with his two children.

Camille is looking to establish paternity for their two children, and she is reportedly expecting a third right now. She would also like to set up temporary and permanent child support payments. The most recent development in this ongoing case will seek to find answers for Camille.