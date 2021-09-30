Who Is The Richest Cryptocurrency Owner In The World? – 2021 Guide

Cryptocurrencies is a lucrative investment field. Owing to its volatility, the bitcoins that cost some ten dollars a decade back are now priced at billion dollars. As a result, more people are enthusiastically investing in bitcoins these days. If you are also looking forward to trading in cryptocurrencies, click here.

You must be wondering about with so much money in this field; who is the richest crypto owner in the world? Well, in this article, we have listed the names of the 10 persons who have made the most money from the digital currency boom.

Naturally, Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive Bitcoin creator, is at the top of the list, with an average worth of $34.9 billion. The Winklevoss twins, who notably sued Mark Zuckerberg for infringing their ideas for Facebook by using some of their $65 million settlement to buy an estimated 700,000 Bitcoin, are also in the top ten.

The Top 10 Richest Crypto Owners In The World

1. Satoshi Nakamoto

Nationality: Japan

Company: Bitcoin

Age: 45

Estimated net worth: $34,937,100,000

Satoshi Nakamoto’s true identity is unknown, but he or she is known for creating Bitcoin. According to the most recent estimates, Nakamoto owns 1 million Bitcoin, which is worth approx $34.9 billion in today’s money, making him so far the richest person in crypto.

Satoshi Nakamoto is a codename for the person or persons that founded Bitcoin in 2008 and wrote the initial Bitcoin white paper. The birth of Bitcoin coincided with the birth of its first blockchain network.

2. MicreeZhan

Nationality: China

Company: Bitmain

Age: 41

Estimated net worth: $3,200,000,000

Micree Zhan, better known as Zhan Ketuan, co-founded Bitmain, the largest cryptocurrency mining company in the world. He was fired in 2019, but he has lately bought share capital from other shareholders to redeem his CEO position.

3. Chris Larsen

Nationality: United States

Company: Ripple

Age: 60

Estimated net worth: $2,700,000,000

Chris Larsen has co-founded numerous effective Silicon Valley startup companies, the most remarkable of which is Ripple, which uses blockchain technology to enable international payments. A few of the world’s largest banks, including American Express and Santander, use this.

4. Changpeng Zhao

Nationality: China

Company: Binance

Age: 43

Estimated net worth: $2,600,000,000

Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, is the CEO and Founder of Binance. Binance asserts a 25% market share. It is the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with $500 million in trade volume as of early 2019.

5. Jihan Wu

Nationality: China

Company: Bitmain

Age: 34

Estimated net worth: $1,800,000,000

He co-founded Bitmain with Micree Zhan in 2013, but the two had a tense relationship. Jihan Wu left his position from Bitmain in January to bring an end to the power rivalry between the two co-founders.

6. Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss

Nationality: United States

Company: Winklevoss Capital

Age: 39

Estimated net worth: $1,400,000,000

The Winklevoss twins are well-known for accusing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg of having stolen their concept. They’ve been buying Bitcoin with some of their $65 million settlement money since 2012, and they now have an estimated 7 million Bitcoin.

The Winklevosses own a plethora of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology companies, including the Gemini platform. In contrast to Bitcoins, the brothers have a sizable Ethereum holding. The brothers allege to control or manage 1% of all Bitcoin in use, that is about 180,000 coins.

7. Mingxing Xu

Nationality: China

Company: OKCoin

Age: 34

Estimated net worth: $1,400,000,000

Mingxing Xu is the owner of OKCoin.com, a Bitcoin exchange platform with a global focus. He was detained in October of last year for business-related reasons and released in November, however, the reason behind this is still unknown.

Mingxing Xu is the President of Shanghai United Testing Company limited, and the Chief Executive and Director of OKC Holdings Corp. at the moment. He also serves on the board of directors of OKG Technology Holdings Ltd. Mr. Xu formerly worked at DocIn Shiji (Beijing) Technology Ltd as Chief Technology Officer.

8. Matthew Roszak

Nationality: United States

Company: Bloq

Age: 48

Estimated net worth: $1,200,000,000

Matthew Roszak is the co-founder and chairman of Bloq, a Chicago blockchain tech venture. He has been obtaining cryptocurrency since 2012.

Matthew Roszak is a wealthy venture entrepreneur and cryptocurrency investor from the United States. Roszak earned his bachelor’s degree from Lake Forest College in 1995. He settled insider trading claims with the US Securities and Exchange Commission while serving as a venture capitalist at SilkRoad Equity.

9. Li Lin

Nationality: China

Company: Huobi

Age: N/A

Estimated net worth: $1,100,000,000

He is the CEO of Huobi, a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange, which is one of China’s three largest markets and the world’s biggest digital currency trading platform.

Huobi, one of the most well-known names in the industry, is a major player. However, like with most crypto companies, nothing is revealed about the creators, and Li Lin, Huobi’s founder, is no exception.

After beginning by buying bitcoin, Li Lin utilized what he had learned and Huobi was launched in 2013. Firecoin got a joint investment from Zhenge Fund and angel investor Dai Zhikang in November 2013.

10. Tim Draper

Nationality: United States

Company: Draper Associates

Age: 62

Estimated net worth: $1,100,000,000

Draper Associates and Threshold, two venture capital businesses he founded, are named after him. Another initial backer bought $250,000 worth of Bitcoin for $6 per unit.

In the realm of investment capital, Draper is a legend. He has amassed a fortune through making proper investments in firms such as Hotmail, Skype, Baidu, Tesla, and SpaceX since the mid-1980s.

Conclusion

The access to cryptocurrencies is no longer limited to the exclusive sphere of tech insiders. These digital coins now provide real-world investment options to regular people. We have listed above some of the richest crypto owners in the world, with Satoshi Nakamoto present in the first position.