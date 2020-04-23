Richard Gere And His 34-Years Younger Wife Welcome Their Second Son

Richard Gere’s wife Alejandra Silva has given birth to their second son. Alejandra (37) tied the knot with her partner (71) in August, at a civil ceremony in Spain before celebrating the occasion with friends and family at the US property in May 2018. The couple became parents to their first child Alexander in February 2019.

Screen icon Gere’s grown-up son with former wife Carey Lowell, Homer James Jigme, was 20 in February. Alejandra, who is 34 years younger than her husband, has a seven-year-old son called Albert with her ex Govind Friedland.

The immensely-private couple have yet to even officially confirm they were expecting their second child, although they never denied the extensive reports.

He said in a UK newspaper interview ahead of the birth of the couple’s first child that he was “not all at” worried about becoming an older parent. He also said he wanted to be a “hands-on dad”.