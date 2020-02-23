Meet Ria Serebryakova A Promising Fashion Model

Ria Serebryakova quickly took the modeling world by storm when she first turned 18. Born in Russia, Ria has a presence and beauty exclusive to the country, and the modeling industry was quick to act once she did her first photoshoot. Her face has graced the pages and websites of some of the most prominent brands in the world, and she continues to impress with her naturally beautiful appearance and intense expressions.

Ria Serebryakova is a Russian fashion model with a long resume of studio shoot accomplishments. However, she is also so much more than another pretty face and icon for displaying a variety of fashion, skincare and makeup, and hair care products to the world. In December of 2019, she lent her creative vision to a photo shoot titled “2084.” It combined the world of beauty and high fashion with concepts specific to the idea of an environmental dystopia led primarily by the proliferation of plastics in our world.

The Creative Sides of Ria Serebryakova

As a fashion model, Ria Serebryakova is not able to explore her own sense of creativity when on a job for a specific brand. With her own sense of true beauty and abilities, the photographers who capture her essence are able to convey a unique sense of style and meaning for the marketing materials they help create.

However, fashion photography is not known for deep subjects and meaning beyond surface style. Some even say that an industry so focused on appearances is intrinsically shallow. To expect that Ria Serebryakova’s heart and mind share this approach to everything beyond modeling would be a mistake. Nothing displayed this more fully than the photographic exhibition at the Van Der Plas Gallery in New York City.

The 2084 Photographic Exhibit

As the photo exhibit itself was a premier event at one of the top NYC galleries, you cannot find any copies of the photos neither on the Internet nor for sale as prints or printed products. Ria Serebryakova’s input in the unique show was specifically hands-on and self-directed. Together with professional photographer Alexey Glebko and his crew, many pictures were taken that used fashion as a way to raise awareness about plastic pollution.

Having been properly raised by her parents to care for the animals and our environment, Ria took this issue to heart and was determines to make a change through her work.

From the small glimpses of photographs found online, Ria was able to shot in great detail about how plastic affects the world at large. More so, she used her talent to combine an expected sense of beauty from the fashion world with the problems plastic brings. For example, one image showed Ria Serebryakova herself nearly drowning in a mass of cast-off plastic debris. Most of the photographs are of similar nature, each one depicting how pollution affects each and every single soul on this earth.

Further demonstrating her intelligent look at such a serious environmental problem, Ria Serebryakova chose the 2084 name as an allusion to George Orwell’s 1984 novel. The comparison indicates clearly how the explosion of plastic affecting every industry throughout our modern age has led and will lead to a dystopian future.

Ria Serebryakova as a Voice for Change

It does not make much sense to assume that one pollution-focused photography show at a prominent New York gallery will affect the overall environmental attitude of people around the world today. Although the intentions are pure, Ria Serebryakova is in the international modeling world and does not have the type of platform necessary to affect real change. As her career as a model continues, it seems she will strive to intersperse a focus on beauty and fashion with the type of influence celebrity status brings.

Her Instagram account, which can be found under the name Riasalvation, has over 280,000 followers at the current time. While there is no doubt that a large part of this popularity comes from her beautiful face, figure and her prominence as a professional model, it also provides a platform for her other projects and interests.

A large following also allows Ria to speak out about the things that most need changing. The more followers Ria has, the more people she can influence and make a change.

Amid professional photoshoot selections and more candid images of her going about her business in New York City, Ria also likes to share pictures of her cuddling with her cat.

This might be the more personal ones and the ones that don’t really depict her work. However, she also shares landscapes, ocean scenes, city views, and some of the photos with a plastic focus such as a hand delicately ensconced in a bubble wrap acting as a protective cask.

Plastic-orientated photos can be found on her Instagram account quite often. Ria takes great issue with pollution to our world and is actively trying to influence people to also take note of it.

No one says you should be an activist, but you should at least acknowledge that our world needs fixing. More so than us, animals in our oceans are dying because of plastic pollution; an issue that Ria is mostly concerned with. But regardless of which part of our world suffers at the hands of plastic pollution, Ria tries to shed light by using what she can. Whether that’s her Instagram account or the 2084 photographic exhibit, it is the least she can do from her standpoint.

Every great change for the world that we live in starts with awareness. With the popularity she has gained from working hard throughout the fashion industry, Russian model Ria Serebryakova is able to shine a light on some of the more serious problems that our planet faces today. Whether she is posing for Harper’s Bazaar, shining in L’Oreal advertising media, or pushing into new, more meaningful displays of anti-plastic purpose, she is sure to continue to shed her light on the world at large.