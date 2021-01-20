6 Resources That Are Helpful During Engagement – 2021 Review

After you get engaged, your daily to-do list becomes a lot longer. Between planning a wedding, outlining a honeymoon itinerary, and getting yourself prepared for marriage, there is little time left for self-care.

The engagement season is supposed to be enjoyable; after receiving a stunning stone from Love & Promise Jewelers, you likely want to skip all of the planning and fast-forward to your wedding day. Thankfully, this season does not have to be overwhelming. In this article, we will share six resources that are helpful during the engagement season.

1. Couples Therapy

Many people underestimate the benefits of premarital counseling. During counseling sessions, couples have the opportunity to express all of the frustration, excitement, and confusion they are experiencing.

During engagement, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and unprepared. This designated time will help you process the challenges that you are facing with your partner. Counselors act as a resource that can provide answers to questions and solutions to challenges. Some of the common questions that therapists ask their patients include:

What was the household environment like when you were growing up?

What responsibilities do you think you have in a marriage? What are the expectations you have of your partner?

How do you view saving money? How do you view spending money?

What are the goals you have in the next five years?

What do you think your life will be like in ten years?

By answering these questions, couples gain a more thorough understanding of the desires and needs of their partner. When you do not take the time to talk to a counselor, there may be unrealistic expectations or compromised values that you do not know about your partner.

2. WeddingWire

WeddingWire is an organized website that has helpful information for every step of the wedding planning process. From budgets to venues, this website has outlines and tips to help you every step of the way. People commonly use WeddingWire to:

Keep track of invitation responses: When you send invitations through Wedding Wire, individuals can RSVP directly through a website link. This mitigates the complications and the cost of mailing RSVP cards .

Manage their vendors: With a profile, you can insert every vendor contact into a database. In addition, you can assign deadlines to certain task items.

Store ideas: As you dream of the perfect flower arrangement or reception venue, you can store any ideas you find within your profile. When it is time to make final decisions, you can reflect back on your board of ideas.

Rather than having to keep track of many different vendor relationships and storyboards, you can reflect on all data in a single place.

3. The Knot

Not only does The Knot have helpful tips and tricks, they offer a platform that can be used to store all of your information. From wedding day details to the guest list, this platform is a lifesaver for many brides and grooms. In addition, this site is intuitive and aesthetically pleasing. Not only is this site useful and attractive, it offers ideas that inspire brides across the globe.

The Knot frequently features beautiful weddings that take place across in many different countries and cities. By highlighting these events, you may be able to find unexpected vendors or ideas based on a different wedding event. In addition to wedding inspiration, The Knot maintains an active blog site that helps prepare newlyweds for their upcoming adventures.

4. The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work

The book “Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work” by John Gottman has been recommended by many notable figures, like Oprah. This book outlines important aspects of marriage that you may not expect, like friendship. This resource helps activate important conversations as you prepare for the wedding day. Many couples assume that their marriage is going to be similar to their dating relationship.

Although there are some aspects that are similar, there are also factors that will change. In a marriage, many people choose to have kids or combine bank accounts. When you make these commitments together, you can no longer make certain decisions without consulting your significant other. By reading books in preparation, you can ensure that you are ready to take on the change that comes with this commitment.

5. The 5 Love Languages

“The 5 Love Languages” is a famous book authored by Gary Chapman. This book explores the different ways that people send and receive love in relationships. The five love languages include:

Quality time

Physical touch

Words of affirmation

Gifts

Acts of service

As you prepare to be a loving spouse, this book helps instruct you on the best way to support your partner. Everyone has different love languages. You may prefer physical touch and words of affirmation while your partner prefers acts of service. If you are constantly saying nice things but never serving your spouse, they may feel underappreciated. By developing this mutual understanding, you will create a more conducive communication system with your partner.

6. Luna Moon’s Honeymoon Planning

Many couples have a desire to embark on luxurious honeymoons. Unfortunately, many details of honeymoon plans can get lost in the midst of wedding planning. When you use the Luna Moon’s honeymoon planning service, you can develop a comprehensive itinerary that has a pace and rhythm that works for you.

Many people have certain budgets and restrictions in the planning process. Luna Moon will ensure that all of your preferences are taken into consideration. When you rely on the services that this company provides, you can enjoy your vacation without dealing with stressful logistics and travel plans. With a lack of responsibility, you can truly enjoy the trip you are taking with your partner.

Summary

You are not alone when you make decisions for your wedding and marriage. There are many resources that are available to guide couples as they make decisions about their big day. Not only do these resources help outline the event itself, they help prepare couples for their honeymoon and their marriage.