5 Signs It’s Time to Replace Your Old Windows

So, you’re uncertain whether it’s time to replace your windows or not? You’re not alone! Many homeowners struggle with this dilemma, as window damage can often go unnoticed, no matter how attentive one may be.

In this article, we’ll help you recognize some of the most telling signs your old windows are in need of replacement, so you can get your home updated as soon as the need arises.

Your electricity bill skyrocketed past winter

If it seemed like all of your attempts at keeping your home warm amounted to nothing this winter, perhaps you should inspect your windows a bit more closely. Old and worn-out windows lead to improper insulation, which in turn makes your heating system useless. Of course, while the windows are usually the “primary suspect” when it comes to these occurrences, that doesn’t always have to be the case: sometimes the issue will lie with your walls, doors, or even poorly installed heating devices.

Still, double-checking your windows for any type of looseness or cracks and openings is a great way to save money on your power bill later on. If you can feel a breeze coming out your windows while they’re closed, it’s time to install new ones. You don’t want to spend thousands on heating/ AC, only to have the effects “nullified” by an old or damaged window.

Visible damage

Even the smallest signs of external damage should be a red flag when it comes to your doors and windows. This especially goes for any kind of moisture-induced damage such as mold, for example. It won’t only ruin your windows, but it can also spread to other parts of your home, potentially putting your health at risk. Avoid this at all costs by frequently inspecting your windows, especially if the weather has been particularly humid in your area.

Lastly, no matter how great their quality is, your windows will eventually get too old. They won’t be able to withstand the damage, so something will inevitably break sooner or later. Again, we suggest you do not wait until they’re completely ruined just to get them replaced, as it can cost you large amounts of money over time. If you’re on a tight budget so you’d like to save for high-quality windows before even thinking about removing the old ones, make sure you still try and make as many repairs as you can.

They look…ugly

Outdated designs can ruin how the entire room “flows”. If you’re doing renovation projects in your home, but your windows don’t fit your vision, well, we suggest you replace them with some brand new ones. High-quality windows can last you for decades if taken care of properly, so consider the replacement process to be a long-term investment into your home.

We recommend meeting with an interior designer to help you find the “perfect” window model for your home, all while doing some online research on your own at the same time. Find and compare all the local shops and their installation services until you’ve found something that fits your needs perfectly. If you can’t find anything that suits your home in the local shops, check online websites such as klarfonster.se to broaden your options even more.

Remember to put quality over everything else when looking for new windows, though. Just because a certain model would fit perfectly with the aesthetics of your home, doesn’t mean it’s the right one for you.

You can hear what goes on in your neighbor’s garden all too well

Drafty, old windows can cause some serious noise problems if not replaced as soon as possible. If you’ve noticed that the outside world has been getting louder recently, your windows might be losing their strength and structure.

Newer models use soundproofing, energy-efficient technology in their designs, which makes them an excellent upgrade nonetheless. So, even if you don’t have to deal with the aforementioned issues (but you had your windows for decades) you could still benefit from an update.

Soundproofing and noise protection are extremely important. It’s what provides you with sound sleep at night, while it protects your privacy during the day. You wouldn’t like people eavesdropping on your private conversations, now, would you? Well, that would be hard to prevent when the entire street hears it when you sneeze! So, ensure your home is as soundproof as it can be, and replace your windows with more efficient models if possible.

They’re difficult to open and close

If you struggle to open and close your windows on the daily basis, it probably means they’re getting too old. Instead of torturing yourself and trying to fix the unfixable, you’re better off installing a new set of windows.

If it takes you more than one minute to close or open your window, then you’re just wasting your time. You see, even if you manage to close it after some prying around the lever, what will happen once you’re in a hurry? What if you leave it improperly closed during a big storm for example? It’s simply not worth the risk.

Now, even if you can seemingly open and close your windows with ease, it doesn’t mean they’re good to stay. If there’s even a slight breeze coming in from the window, there’s something wrong with it. Similarly, if it’s freezing to the touch in the winter, and as hot as a volcano during the summer, it’s not providing you with what you need. It is as simple as that.

The Bottom Line

Knowing when to change your old windows can be a bit difficult at times. Most likely, if your windows are old and faulty, you’ll notice your power bill increasing as the most urgent sign they’re in need of replacement. Other than that, keep an eye on any visible signs of damage, cold (or hot) air coming through them, and ensure they’re easy enough to close and open.

We hope our article helped you make the best decision for your home and we wish you good luck in all your future endeavors.