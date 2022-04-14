How to Replace a Bathroom Faucet: A DIY Guide

Life is stressful enough as it is. Don’t let a leaky faucet cause even more frustration. It’s an easy fix you can do yourself without having to call a plumber.

Before you start, it’s important to find out the reason why your bathroom faucet may need a replacement along with some tips on the parts you’ll need for a DIY fix.

Worn-out parts

Small parts in the faucet are prone to wear down or rust over time. These include a damaged o-ring or aerators, which are often the culprits for most faucet issues. In that case, they will need to be repaired or replaced. Replacing a worn-out faucet O-ring is an inexpensive option over replacing the whole faucet fixture.

Danco offers a good selection of O-rings for kitchen and bathroom faucets in various inch and metric standard sizes. Despite their simple designs, they are precisely engineered to help fix the leak and prevent further damage down the line. You can also get a complete O-ring kit.

Drips and leaks

Is your faucet frequently leaking or spurting water? This could be caused by a worn or damaged O-ring. Perhaps this part is damaged or loose, or the seal is broken. A corroded valve seat and washers can break the O-ring seal because of a build-up. You can check out the faucet O-ring kit to get the problem fixed.

Squeaking faucet handle

If a faucet handle squeaks when you turn the water on or off, that’s a sign of worn-out interior parts. It needs to be fixed immediately or you risk the faucet becoming unusable. Check out Silicone Faucet Grease to help lubricate the interior parts to eliminate noise.

Waterproof Silicone Sealant Grease is ideal for lubricating faucet stems, cartridges, and valves when repairing a leaky faucet. Plumbers Faucet and Valve Grease reduces friction and delivers long-lasting lubrication to make faucets work smoothly, especially the hard-turning ones. It is NSF 61-approved and meets or exceeds FDA regulation 21 requirements.

The Silicone Faucet Grease works in temperatures between -40 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can be formulated for many household and plumbing applications. It’s water-resilient and resists oxidation and can be applied on ceramic stems, too.

You can also consider replacing a worn faucet handle altogether to the look of your bathroom. For a modern and sleek aesthetic, try the faucet cross-arm handle. The Faucet Cross-Arm Handle comes in single or two-pack options. Both will make your faucet fixture up-to-date and stylish. It comes with seven adapters, so it should fit most faucets with a one-inch diameter at the base. The metal construction ensures durability and strength.

No matter what you choose, it will upgrade your faucet handle with a modern and sleek look. The custom handle features a cross-style design with a white porcelain finish and a chrome metal trim. It includes hot, cold, and arrow buttons, so you can choose an appropriate index button according to your preferences. The kit is complete with everything you’ll need for a seamless installation.

In case you need help in finding a part, there is a PartFinder Tool that makes it easy to find the parts that you need for DIY bathroom faucet repair and replacement.

Preventing faucet repair

Modern bathroom faucets require minimal maintenance, but that doesn’t mean you should leave them alone. Remember to clean them daily with a mild cleanser and damp cloth, and dry with a soft cloth. Clean the aerator at least once a year because it can accumulate mineral deposits. An Aerator Key Tool with an aerator wrench for external or internal threads. It comes in four sizes of keys to fit most brands of bathroom faucets.

Over time, mineral deposits can cause the aerator to clog and cause slow and erratic water flow. At times, cleaning it may not be enough. You'll need a replacement to ensure a fully clean product. The Aerator Key tool comes with an aerator wrench for external or internal threads. It also comes in four sizes of keys, so you'll find something that can fit your faucet brand. Other tools and wrenches may scratch or damage your faucet's housing, but the aerator key is designed specifically for an easy, non-abrasive installation and removal of an aerator.

If your faucet keeps leaking or causing problems, it can be tempting to simply replace the whole thing. But any true plumbing DIYer knows that's not the way to go! Instead of wasting money on a costly project like full faucet replacement, check out a wide range of replacement parts today.

