Common Misconceptions People have About Renting Water Heaters

Deciding whether you want to rent or own your water heater can be a tough one. Of course, you want the best for your household and family members, but it is probably also important for you to fit into your budget, as well as get the best value for money. We hear you. There are many factors, and only two options. Nowadays, there are some common misconceptions about renting water heaters, so it can be a bad idea to be guided by them.

Eventually, you can end up very dissatisfied with your choice, just because you didn’t have the right information. In order to help you better understand whether it is a better alternative to own or rent water heaters, we share with you some of the most common misconceptions about renting water heaters. Let’s dig in.

Why might renting water heaters seem like the right option?

When deciding whether you want to rent or own a water heater it is important to consider all the pros and cons of each of these two options. However, it is also important that you have reliable and verified information to ensure that you are inserting real numbers into the equation. Renting companies will tell you everything you want to hear.

That’s why it can seem like you’re getting a really great deal: phenomenal quality and coverage of potential failures, all for little money. However, there is so much that water heater rental companies do not want you to know, which may indicate that renting is not always the best option.

You get a new, high-quality water heater

The first misconception that people have about renting a water heater is that these companies provide you with a new, high quality water heater. This may sometimes be the case, but most rental companies do not offer this option.

Most of them only provide you with an old, used water heater. And if your quality requirements are high, then this is definitely not the best option for you. If you want to ensure that your home will be equipped with a high-quality water heater that will perform its function in the best way, then we suggest you consider buying a new one.

The contract ensures that you are fully covered when it comes to repairs

While some water heaters rental companies may promote that their leases ensure that you are fully covered in terms of potential failures, this is often not the case. Instead of being fully covered, you get the option of free repairs only in some specific cases, while in all other circumstances you are the one who has to pay for the repair with your own money.

Make sure you are completely familiar with the terms of the water heater rental agreement of the company you are considering to hire. If you conclude that the conditions do not suit you, we suggest that you consider buying a new water heater that is under warranty. Only in this way can you be sure that all potential faults will be resolved at no additional cost.

You can easily terminate the contract whenever you want

To be clear, most often it really is the case that you can terminate the contract whenever you want. However, this is not possible without paying a fee that covers several months (or even years) of the lease. In such situations, you can conclude that it does not pay to terminate the contract at all, because the price is really too high.

Which means that there is a possibility to end up with a poor quality water heater that does not fulfill its purpose, and it is not worth returning it. That is why we suggest that you do not enter into a story like this unless you are one hundred percent aware of the price you have to pay in case of giving up.

Renting a water heater is a cheaper option than owning one

One of the main and most common reasons why people decide to rent instead of buying a new water heater is that they think that renting a water heater is a much cheaper option. And yes, you will probably conclude that the initial investment is much lower when you opt for the water heater rental option. Still, is it really worth what you will have to deal with in the long run? Only you have the answer to this question.

While buying a new water heater may seem like a much more expensive option, the truth is that this can save you a ton of money in the long run. How is this possible? Well, when you buy a new water heater you get a top-quality product that is manufactured in accordance with the latest technologies. This means that the possibility of failures is minimal, as well as that they are energy efficient and do not waste energy. This is especially the case when you buy your water heater from a company that offers the highest quality products. You can read more about one such company on this website.

When it comes to the water heaters you rent, the story is completely different. As we have already mentioned, these water heaters are mostly obsolete and over time their efficiency only decreases. This means that as time goes on, it will consume much more energy and your gas and utility bills will only grow. And finally, that your costs will be much higher than if you decided to buy a new water heater.

So, renting vs. owning – what is the conclusion?

There is no universal answer to the question of whether you should rent a water heater or buy your own. The answer depends on your individual needs, budget and desired quality. Too many people think that renting is a better option because of the aforementioned common misconceptions that exist out there.

Therefore, we suggest that you always consider all the information before making your final choice in order to ensure that it is the best one. If it is important for you to keep the initial investment as low as possible, then renting a water heater may be a better option for you. However, if you want to save money in the long run and ensure that you have a top-quality water heater then buying a new one may be a much more desirable alternative.