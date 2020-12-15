Top 8 Tips for Renting a Villa in Jamaica in 2020

Going out for vacations is all fun until you have no place to stay. Although there are abundant hotels available in tourist places they all get completely booked during special events. Furthermore, the hotels even become busier and noisy during such times. In addition to this, if you are going out with your whole family, a hotel will be expensive. But if money isn’t a problem for you, hygiene will be.

Therefore, the best option for your family stay will be a house or villa based on your requirements. You can plan vacations with all of your family members and cousins. It will be hygienic and less noisy. Moreover, you can manage your food as well. And that is why renting the house is the best solution for such families.

If you are planning your long vacations in Jamaica and need your own personal space, you should go for a luxury villa. Having your own villa is a better choice than renting hotel rooms. caribbean-escape.com is the luxury real estate that has the best villas for you that you can rent.

Although renting a house is the best option for most people but it isn’t that easy. So here are the tips that you can use.

Study policies of different rentals before renting the house

Different homeowners have different rules. Moreover, rental agencies have several policies based upon the house and the time you are renting the place. Usually renting a house is possible if you have a minimum stay of 5 to 7 days. So when you ask a retailer for the house, most of them ask for a security deposit but not all. Therefore, you can look for the one that does not require much and has a lower rental rate. Therefore, you can do some research. It will help you to find a better option that is not much expensive and has a better policy.

Rates vary with the time of the year

Increasing rates during the holiday season are the most common thing found almost everywhere. So it is a fact that the rental rate will be many times higher during the high season. Therefore, keep that thing in mind. In Jamaica, the number of tourists increases during the winter holidays. Thus, the rates are increased during Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving and New years’ time. So if you are going especially for these events prepare more otherwise, visit Jamaica at some other time of the year.

Transportation cost

The places near tourist attractions are a lot more costly than the ones that are far away. But the overall cost varies with different factors. Sometimes the rental house might be less expensive if they are a bit far from the main place. But when you calculate the total cost of transportation and rent, it exceeds the ones that are near. So do some math and get yourself the discount that you deserve. Don’t let the rental agency waste your precious money.

Number of bedrooms you need

If you are going to a rental house and not to a hotel, that means you need more bedrooms. Furthermore, family members may vary. For example, if your group has 5 couples, the needs would be different. Moreover, if you are a family with one couple with your children, the requirements would be different. Therefore, you can determine the type of house based upon the people joining. The rates of houses vary with the bedroom size and designs. So make sure you get the right type of house.

Traveling with children

Traveling with children is never easy. You have to take care of them. Therefore, you need a place that is safe for children. Thieves and thugs are quite common in tourist places as they get a high chance of robbing them. So if you are traveling with your children, you have to look for a property which is safe and friendly. You can ask the retailer to offer you the property based on the age of your children. For example, children under the age of 5 and 10 should not be allowed to live around a pool. You cannot always keep an eye on children so look for the right place.

Any special requirements?

Special requirements include wheelchair availability and ADA compliance. So if you have a special person along, you can even ask for that. There are plenty of options to select from. It is highly possible that you can get the right place for special people. If climbing the stairs is not possible, you can simply go for the ground floor residence.

Type of vacation home you want

The rental house has several options based upon the requirements of tourists. Therefore, you have to sort out the type of vacation home you want. The categories include a basic house, a cottage and even a luxury villa. Furthermore, there are also features that you can look for. For example, if the house offers a nice sea view and if there is a lawn, a garden and a swimming pool. Rainfalls are common in Jamaica so you have to keep that in mind too. Moreover, there are also introverts that do not like to hang out with others. So you can get a home that provides you with separate sitting places.

Staff Expectations

Of course, you are not going to do cleaning and cooking while being on your vacations. Although you can do so too when you have rented a house for your family but not always. People go on vacations to get themselves some pleasing time. Therefore, you will get the option to manage your staff. For example, most of the villas have a cook, gardener, manager or housekeeper. So if you do not want a gardener, you can just ask them so that you don’t have to pay extra money for them. in this way, you can manage your bill.