Things To Keep In Mind When Renting a Car in 2020

Having access to a car is having access to convenience. It is even better if you own one because you can easily go anywhere you may want to. However, you may find yourself in some situations where your car is out of service, or you could be in a foreign country but need one. This is when car rentals come into play.

Before renting a vehicle, however, there are things you need to be aware of in advance to smoothen your experience. They include:

Checking the Validity of Your Driver’s License

A commonly overlooked aspect of renting vehicles in foreign countries is the validity of the driver’s license. Do not assume that you can hop into one anywhere and start driving. Some countries may have reservations about the issue. So before putting your money down on a rental, find out if you are allowed to drive first.

Always carry your license and any other relevant document that proves you are qualified to be behind the wheel. An International Driver’s Permit does the trick in such situations.

Inspecting the Car Thoroughly

The last thing you want on your bill are charges you are not responsible for. It is not uncommon for people to be forced to pay for damages caused by previous renters. Before committing anything, inspect the car in all the possible ways you can imagine.

Even a short test drive is necessary; it could be a short distance within the car rental space. The most important thing is to ensure things are working before driving off. In case of any mishap, notify the owners so that they know it was there before your arrival.

Having A Travel Plan

When it comes to car rentals, the luxury of time is never on your side. Aimless travel will end in you incurring penalties or even worse. Plan and draw up your journey’s plan. Make calculations on the approximate times you expect to be in the places you intend to visit.

Most importantly, factor in other issues that may occur that are beyond your control. Things like traffic, minor accidents, and such. Without a plan, everything could be thrown into disarray.

Using The Car for What You Hired it For

The damage that rental cars incur is mostly from situations where people use them for things they did not hire them for. For example, hiring a small minivan and taking it out for a safari expedition. They are not meant for rough roads and should not be used on rough roads.

Respect the car for what it is and what it is designed for. Deviating from the plan will only void your insurance, and the damages will have to be paid from your pocket.

Be Mindful of The Laws

When in a foreign country, familiarize yourself with all the traffic laws beforehand. Do not simply park the car anywhere. If anything, it is wise to always ask about anything you are not sure of. Bringing a local guide along is recommended.

Most car rental companies provide important information as they hand you the keys. You do not want to walk out of a restaurant to find your car clamped. That translates to unnecessary charges and pain.

Save the Receipts

Anything you spend on the car, demand, and save all the receipts. Documentation is critical when dealing with rental companies. Most love springing up unsubstantiated claims to avoid refunding money.

Returning a rental on an empty fuel tank leads to being penalized, so keep the fuel receipts. Always return the car with a full tank if it was handed to you with a full tank.

Book Online

If you have complete trust in rental service as a repeat customer or through a recommendation, then book a rental online. Advance bookings are usually cheaper and hustle free compared to you walking up to the rental shop after a flight.

People love hiking their prices if you try to rent a car in less than 24hrs, they feed off desperation and capitalize on it.

Expect a Hold Charge

To minimize the chances of people disappearing with rental cars. Companies usually impose a holding charge. This is where they put a hold on your credit card for the duration that you will be using the vehicle.

The fee usually starts from $1000 and may rise the longer you stay with the car.

Make sure you have a good credit card limit to save yourself from shock later on.

Read Reviews

Customer reviews are never really accurate, but reading them gives you an insight into who you are going to deal with. If you notice many complaints, then it would be best to avoid rental shops of that kind.

Most rental companies have Facebook pages where customers post their experiences. It never hurts to pop by and read them up if you get the chance.

Return the Car on Time

The most important aspect of car rentals. Always be on time when returning the vehicle to the shop. The road can be an unpredictable place where anything can happen, causing unforeseen delays.

To avoid being late in returning the car, make it a habit to get it back at least 3hrs ahead of schedule. That way, you will have an extra 2hrs or so to deal with anything that pops up and still manage to keep time. Late returns will lead to penalties or worse.

The Bottom Line

Convenience should never be taken for granted. Car rentals make your life easier in so many ways. It is, therefore, crucial that you extend the same courtesy to the people renting them out.

Traveling without any worries is the best way to experience your journey. The peace of mind that having a rental affords you is what allows you to enjoy your travels fully.