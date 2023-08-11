Rent a Boat and Set Sail to Malta

Today, modern platforms make it easier than ever to rent a boat anywhere in the world, with just a few mouse clicks. And, what a more perfect destination to do so than Malta, a Mediterranean island country situated in between the North African coast and Sicily. This small but mighty island is famous for its historic sites and unique architecture, as well as its exotic nature and wildlife. So, here’s everything you need to know about exploring Malta by boat!

How does boat rental work?

If you choose a digital platform like Nautal or other similar websites for your boat rental Malta services, then the process will be very straight-forward. The user-friendly platforms allow you to type in your chosen location, dates of departure and return, and the type of boat you would prefer. You will be presented with a wide selection of options to choose from – simple as that!

The prices for boat rental will depend on various factors, and some will be more affordable than others. For example, you can choose between different types of boats, such as yachts, catamarans, sailboats, motorboats, etc. You can select a boat with or without a skipper as well as express other preferences, including the brand of the boat, the number of cabins, engine power, boat capacity, and so on. Lastly, boat rental Malta does not have a set duration – you may rent for a few hours or multiple days, if you wish so.

So, it is safe to say that finding and renting the perfect boat for your holiday in Malta will not be an issue. In fact, the process is super quick and simple!

Top things to see

Now that we know how the boat rental process works, let’s talk about how to make the most out of it! Here are some of the best things to see by boat in Malta:

Blue Lagoon

Blue Lagoon is a famous destination in Malta, situated between the islands of Comino and Cominotto. It is known for its clear turquoise waters, making it an ideal location for swimming, snorkelling, and diving. Or you can simply enjoy the Lagoon’s beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife while soaking up the sun! Try to arrive there early, as it does get busy with tourists.

St. Peter’s Pool

St. Peter’s is a secluded natural pool near Marsaxlokk. The area is known for its unique rocky coast and natural beauty. It makes for the ideal spot sunbathing or swimming, and, if you are feeling adventurous, you can try cliff-jumping too!

Grand Harbour, Valletta

Sailing into the Grand Harbour is a great way to explore Malta’s capital city, Valletta. You can view the infamous St. Angelo fort and the city’s honey-coloured buildings from a whole new perspective. Bonus tip – doing so during the sunset will be an especially stunning experience!

Blue Grotto

Located on the island’s south coast, the Blue Grotto is a series of sea caves accessible only by boat. As you venture deeper inside them, you can witness the magical play of sunlight on the mesmerising blue waters. This will not only make for an unforgettable experience, but also amazing pictures!

Mellieha Bay

Also known locally as Ghadira Bay, the Mellieha Bay is the largest sandy beach in Malta, surrounded by beautiful natural landscapes. This is the perfect destination to anchor off the coast and enjoy a day of relaxation, sunbathing and sipping on a delicious cocktail. Here, you can also enjoy a range of water sports if you fancy an adrenaline rush.

Dwejra Bay, Gozo

One of Malta’s sister islands, Gozo boasts of the magnificent Dwejra Bay. This gorgeous site used to be home to the iconic Azure Window which, unfortunately, collapsed back in 2017. However, the area still remains a marine haven that is well-worth visiting! The inland sea provides a unique diving opportunity through a tunnel that leads out to the open sea. As you sail in, you will be bet by the natural beauty of Gozo’s unique cliffs and rocky landscapes.

Crystal Lagoon, Comino

Situated next to the Blue Lagoon, the Crystal Lagoon is often overshadowed by its more popular neighbour. However, its deep, clear waters are ideal for diving, especially given the amazing underwater caves. The lagoon, as the name suggests, is also an area with crystal-clear turquoise waters, offering a quieter alternative for those looking to escape the Blue Lagoon’s crowds.

Marsamxett Harbour, Sliema

Marsamxett Harbour is another must-visit gem when exploring Malta by boat! With a view of the bustling town of Sliema and Manoel Island at its centre, the harbour is surrounded by a captivating mix of modern architecture and historical sites. As you sail along, you can catch a glimpse of Fort Manoel, a historical gem dating back to the 18th century.

Anchor Bay and Popeye Village

Anchor Bay is home to Popeye Village, originally the film set of the 1980’s musical “Popeye.” Today, it’s a fun, colourful attraction where visitors can relive scenes from the film. From the boat, the village’s wooden structures present a picturesque scene against the backdrop of the crystal-clear blue waters and the rocky cliffs of the bay.

Gnejna Bay

Last, but by no means least, the Gnejna Bay is located near the village of Mgar,r and it is the perfect spot if you prefer somewhere with much less tourism. Although quieter than some of the other sites, the Gnejna Bay is just as stunning and exciting to visit. It offers a mix of golden sand and rocks, making it a peaceful escape spot for sunbathing, swimming, or simply enjoying the exotic views.

Final thoughts

There is no shortage of things to do and see in Malta, and renting a boat makes a lot of these beautiful spots much more accessible! And, with online platforms like Nautal, the process of renting a boat is easier and quicker than ever. So, all you have to do is pick from a large selection of Malta’s amazing natural sites and get ready to create unforgettable memories for a lifetime. Bon Voyage!