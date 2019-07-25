Relish the Beauty of Top 7 Beaches Around the US

The United States is amongst the top ten countries in the world when it comes to total coastline area. The beaches are spread out over 30 states and four coasts, namely the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Great Lakes. This incredible diversity means the country has every kind of beach imaginable, and whether you are beach bum or an adventure seeker, you are sure to find what you are longing for in any of the beaches here. The most amazing beaches in the USA are listed below.

Coronado Beach

Coronado Beach is home to four distinct beach areas: Coronado City Beach, Tidelands Park, Glorietta Bay Park, and Centennial Park. The beaches are well known for the presence of mica, which causes the sand to glitter gold in the sun. Gentle waves make the beaches ideal for skimboarding, swimming, and bodyboarding, while the wide, flat sandy areas are perfectly suited to relaxing strolls. Tidelands Park and Glorietta Bay Park are both home to playgrounds, picnic tables, grassy areas, volleyball courts while the fire rings are scattered throughout all four areas. Scuba diving is prohibited over here.

Kalaloch Beach

Located on the southwest coast of the Olympic Peninsula, Kalaloch Beach is inside Olympic National Park. The waters are a haven for many types of marine wildlife, so sightings of animals like puffins and others are common. The beach is home to one of only two campgrounds on the southern coast of Olympic National Park; campsites fill up quickly, so visitors are advised to reserve a spot as early in the year as possible. There is also a lodge located right on the beach, which has rooms and cabins to rent if reserved in advance. The nearest airport to Olympic is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, situated about 2 hours from the park’s southeastern corner and 2.5 hours from Port Angeles.

East Beach, Santa Barbara

As the name implies, East Beach in Santa Barbara is found on the eastern end of a four-mile stretch of city beach parks. Visitors to the beach can enjoy picnic facilities, a children’s playground, and one of more than a dozen volleyball courts; volleyballs can be rented from the Cabrillo Pavilion Bathhouse on-site. The boathouse also offers showers, lockers, and a weight room. Alcohol is prohibited on the beach, but anyone wishing to enjoy a drink with a restaurant meal can sit down at the full-service East Beach Grill. A bike path and a sidewalk pass through the beach, providing access to the other city beaches in the area. To reach this area you have to de-board at Los Angeles International Airport.

Van Damme Beach

Located along Little River, Van Damme Beach is part of the 1,830-acre Van Damme State Park on the Mendocino Coast. The beach has an excellent location in a semi-protected cove, making it a popular destination for abalone divers. Kayak tours and stand up paddleboard tours are available for visitors wishing to gain a unique perspective of the coastline or to explore the nearby sea caves; tours can be booked in the beach parking lot. Ten miles of hiking trails lead along the canyon of Little River, and there are several nearby camping areas available for car and tent camping.

St. Pete Beach

St. Pete Beach is located just off the Pinellas County mainland of Saint Petersburg, and it boasts the longest undeveloped stretch of public beach in the county. The soft white sand of the beach is great for sunbathing, beachcombing, and building sandcastles, while the clear, shallow water will encourage even novice swimmers to take a dip. Visitors can also participate in several water sports at the beach, including parasailing, stand-up paddleboarding, windsurfing, and kiteboarding. Several small restaurants and bars are conveniently located right on the beach, and metered parking is available.

Siesta Beach

Located on the beautiful blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Siesta Beach is known for its sand, which is made out of 99% quartz. The unique composition of the sand means it stays cool no matter how hot the sun. The family-friendly beach has a shaded picnic area as well as a children’s playground, and beach wheelchairs are available for visitors to borrow. An on-site concession stands to sell drinks and snacks. Tennis and volleyball courts are also available. There are lifeguards stationed at the beach throughout the summer, and Drum Circles are often held at the beach on Sunday evenings.

The Cove Beach

The Cove Beach is the best of the famous Cape May beaches, with gray sand and a laid-back atmosphere that welcomes visitors to its shores in every season. During the warmer months, the gently sloping beach is a popular destination for families and anyone who likes to swim, surf, or kayak. The shape of the beach changes from year to year, but the cooler months always bring excellent opportunities to go bird watching, beachcombing, or fishing. A picturesque lighthouse can be seen from the beach, and a nightly flag-lowering ceremony draws local spectators as well as tourists.