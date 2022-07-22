Most people, especially women all over the world want to experiment with new hair colors and styles. Today’s trends require us to lighten our locks and do that over and over again to get the needed shade or to prepare the hair to be colored in so many different hues. Some are blessed with thick hairs that don’t easily get damaged, while others have fragile and thin locks that can easily get dry and damaged even after one chemical treatment. No matter how strong or fragile your hair is, when you treat it regularly, it is going to get dry after a while. If you’ve been experiencing those issues, you should not worry because here we are going to tell you how to rehydrate your hair after bleaching.

Use the right products

The number one thing that you need to do is use the right products that are going to help with the rehydration process. There are many brands, such as Olaplex that are made to help fragile and bleached locks and give them back their original shine and strength.

You should make sure that you use those products regularly, and you should always protect your strands before you use hair iron or a dryer. Make sure you protect your locks before you go out in the sun as well, and keep in mind that things such as oils don’t mix well with heat and sun.

Be careful about which products you use and how often, and you should know that there are those goods that need to be rinsed out after letting them sit for 10ish minutes in your hair, while there are also those items that are made to be left in your hair until the next washing.

Keep in mind which goods you are supposed to use during the day, at night, before or after you wash your hair, and what you need to use before you dry or style your locks.

Trust professionals only

The best thing you can do about your locks is to collaborate with professionals only. Bleaching the locks at home is the biggest no-no, and if you do it at home, you risk frying your whole hair out. Once you do this, and once you melt, even the ends, there are no products that are going to revive them.

On the same note, unfortunately, there are a lot of salons that are not equipped or trained to do complex bleaching, so you need to be aware of who you work with and who you let do things to your hair.

If you are looking for the best hair salon in Singapore, you can check out HeraBeauty and see what you should be expecting from any professional place that knows how to work with all types of hair and how to keep the integrity of the locks, no matter how fragile the hairs are.

You should also talk to your stylist and ask them for recommendations when it comes to the right treatments, colors, and products depending on the state of your locks and your personal habits.

Cut your hair

You may take the best possible care of your locks that exists, and you may invest hundreds of dollars on treatments, special hairdressers, masks, and shampoos, but the sad reality is that the lighting of the locks is going to damage them one way or another.

We put chemicals on the same hairs over and over again, and even though the type of bleach and developer you use is going to make a difference, sooner or later you will notice the damage that they have done.

Because of this, you need to help the new locks grow healthy by getting rid of those that are pretty much fried. We don’t want to get rid of the length and we want to be able to style our hair however we want, but if you choose to bleach it, you will also need to cut it from time to time.

You have two main options with this, you can either cut an inch or two every time you visit the salon, or you can cut your hair once every six months to a year and get several inches cut off. Both options work as long as you commit to this and as long as you know that this is a sacrifice you have to make.

Use the right mask, shampoo, and conditioner

Finally, you need to use the right type of shampoo, conditioner, and masks for your bleached locks. You need to find a brand that contains keratin and other supplements that are going to help rehydrate your hair, and you can also add ampoules to the products that are going to strengthen the locks even more.

You should be looking for products that are going to be good for your scalp and skin as well, and you should not rely only on goods that are advertised to be for damaged locks only. Some products may cause dandruff or dry skin, while others may cause irritation, so be extra careful when trying new brands out.

This is not something that most of us want to hear, but quality and price go hand in hand. This does not mean that you need to spend hundreds of dollars on one mask, but chances are, you will not find a good shampoo in the dollar store as well.

Be patient and try different brands out, see what works for your type of hair, and see if they help with your bleached locks as well. Remember that the mask should be put on the whole hair and be left for no longer than ten minutes, whereas the conditioner, should be put up to a few inches away from the scalp and left for no longer than five minutes.

Overall, there are a lot of products and treatments that can help you rehydrate your locks after bleaching, but if your hairs start to flake or melt, your best bet is to cut off several inches of the length. Make sure you prevent the issue instead of resolving it and collaborate only with professionals’ salons that know how to approach your hair and how to give you the best color and style that you could ask for.