Is It Better to Use a Regular Toothbrush or an Electric Toothbrush? – Guide 2022

It has been more than a decade since we have electric toothbrushes on the market. They are easier to use and work really well. Furthermore, with the advancement in technology and dentistry, we have better versions of electric toothbrushes.

So are they really that good?

According to the results that we have got after 11 years of research, they are that good. Researchers found that people who have been using electric toothbrushes had better oral health. Moreover, their gums were healthier and they suffered less tooth decay. In addition to this, their teeth remain for a longer time.

Besides, they have a cool design and give you a sense of luxury. Therefore, they do have a positive impact.

How do the electric ones work?

1. Effective against plaque

Electric toothbrushes have a vibrating and rotating motion. This continuous movement breaks down the plaque and makes your gums stronger. Research studies also support this argument. Furthermore, studies also show that only after 3 months of use, plaque in the teeth of users was reduced by 21 %. In addition to this, gingivitis was reduced by 11 %. Therefore, they work well against these both.

In addition to this, the oscillating movement of electrical toothbrushes was better than the vibrating one.

2. Built-in timer

Who keeps a track of time while toothbrushing? Although we have been told that we should brush our teeth for at least 2 minutes daily but we just make an estimate. However, with the built-in timer, the brush will automatically stop working after the set time. Therefore, if your dentist has told you a specific time, this brush will be helpful. Because it won’t let you overbrush your teeth.

3. Better for limited mobility people

If you are a healthy person, you might be thinking that I can use a manual toothbrush to do it all. Why waste money on buying something expensive?

Well, there are people who have limited mobility. Wither they cannot move on their own or they have a problem with moving their wrists and hands. Therefore, these toothbrushes are a better choice for them. For example, people who are suffering from arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome. They will have a problem moving their hands. Therefore, they won’t be able to brush their teeth properly.

In addition to this, some people also suffer from developmental disabilities. It is difficult for them to move around or move their hand freely. Thus, they can use this brush to make sure they have better oral health.

4. Use fewer resources and produces less waste

Another benefit of using an electric toothbrush is that it can work for a really long time. Usually, people change their regular toothbrushes after 3 or more months. This is a time that most dentists recommend. So after this time, you will throw away your old toothbrush and buy a new one. This will waste a lot of resources that were used to create it. In addition to this, it will produce more waste.

On the other hand, with electric toothbrushes, you will only need to change the head. The lower body will be the same. Therefore, it will use fewer resources and will produce less waste.

5. Better for people with orthodontic appliances

People who are using orthodontic appliances like braces face difficulty while brushing their teeth. However, with an electric toothbrush, it will be easier to maintain your oral hygiene.

6. They are quite expensive

Although there are many benefits of using an electric toothbrush, it is quite expensive. Depending on the brand and some features, the price ranges from $15 to $250. And when you buy a new head, you can buy it separately or as a set. The price range for heads is $10 to $45.

And there are disposable electric toothbrushes too. So if you use a disposable one, it will cost you $5 to $8 and the cost of batteries.

Manual toothbrushes

They have been in use for a long time. Furthermore, they are quite effective for maintaining proper oral health. The benefits include:

1. Accessibility

Manual toothbrushes are easily available everywhere. Although electric ones have a slightly better performance, they are quite expensive and not available all around the world. Therefore, you will need to buy them online.

2. Affordable

Considering the cost of two, manual ones range from $1 to $3. Thus, they are affordable for the majority of people.

Final words

Although electric toothbrushes seem like a luxury, they have better performance than manual ones. You do not know how much force you should apply. Therefore, you either apply too little force or too much. Both situations are uncomfortable and won’t do any good. If you brush too lightly, you won’t be able to get rid of the plaque.

Likewise, if you apply too much force and brush harshly, you will hurt your gums. Thus, you will have bleeding and swollen gums.